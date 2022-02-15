Water bonus platform, registration with SPID and application from February 17, 2022: the MITE instructions

It finally lands online, but is not yet active, the water bonus platform: after more than a year of waiting the Ministry of Ecological Transition announced the possibility of presenting the applications from February 17, 2022. Registration via SPID and CIE, Electronic Identity Card and 30 minutes to provide data and attachments.

With the news published on February 14the MITE has made available to users the instruction manual to proceed with the request for reimbursement up to 1,000 euros for the purchase of taps and sanitary ware: timeliness will be essential to be able to benefit from the subsidy.

The resources available amount to 20 million euros and the number of potential beneficiaries is huge.

There is not one expiration to proceed, but applications will be accepted until exhaustion of available funds.

Water bonus platform, registration via SPID and application from February 17, 2022: the instructions to follow

The water bonus was introduced by the Budget Law 2021 and after more than a year comes the platform activation date required to submit refund requests.

And as for the implementing decree, thewait to proceed with the requests took longer than expected: in the first instance, in fact, the Ministry of Ecological Transition he had indicated January as the publication period.

The portal bonusidricomite.it to request the amounts up to € 1,000 to which you are entitled for thepurchase of taps or sanitary ware will be accessible starting from 12 noon on 17 February 2022.

L’SPID Digital Identity and the Electronic Identity Card, CIEare the two tools to use for the registration and recognition based on name, surname and tax code.

In the news announcing the publication date of the water bonus platform, MITE warns about some basic rules:

“Please note that the bonus is recognized up to a maximum of € 1,000 for each beneficiary and can be requested for oncefor a single property, for the costs actually incurred for water efficiency interventions “.

Water bonus platform, registration via SPID and 30 minutes to proceed with the questions

The reimbursement up to 1,000 euros it is recognized for adults residing in Italy, holders of property rights or other real rights, or even personal rights of enjoyment already registered at the date of submission of the application, on existing buildings, parts of existing buildings or individual real estate units, in case of purchases covered by the subsidy made during 2021:

interventions by replacement of ceramic sanitary vessels with new reduced-exhaust appliances;

with new reduced-exhaust appliances; interventions by replacement of taps and fittingsshower heads and existing shower columns with new water flow limiting appliances.

They fall within the scope water bonus also related works and the dismantling and decommissioning of pre-existing systems.

To submit your application, you must provide via the water bonus platform the following self-certification declarations, as well as name, surname and tax code:

amount the expense incurred, for which reimbursement is requested;

the expense incurred, for which reimbursement is requested; quantity of well and specifics of the laying or installation;

and specifics of the laying or installation; technical specifications, for each item replaced by water flow limiting appliances, as well as specification of the maximum water flow rate (in l / min) of the purchased product;

cadastral identification of the property (Municipality, Section, Urban Section, Sheet, Parcel, Subaltern) for which a request for reimbursement was presented;

of the property (Municipality, Section, Urban Section, Sheet, Parcel, Subaltern) for which a request for reimbursement was presented; declaration of not having benefited from other tax breaks for the supply, installation and installation of the same goods;

IBAN on which to credit the refund;

on which to credit the refund; indication of legal title for which the bonus is requested (owner, joint holder, tenant, usufructuary, etc.);

for which the bonus is requested (owner, joint holder, tenant, usufructuary, etc.); certification of the applicant, in the event that he is not the owner or co-owner, pursuant to Presidential Decree 445/2000, of the details of the contract from which he is entitled;

certification, pursuant to Presidential Decree 445/2000, of communication occurred to the co-holder / owneralso identified with name, surname and tax code, of the desire to benefit from the aforementioned bonus.

The aspiring beneficiaries must then attach the copy of the electronic invoice or the commercial document in which the fiscal Code of the applicant for the credit.

Alternatively it is also valid an invoice or commercial documentbut in this case the seller must provide all the detailed data with the “Water bonus operator model” made available by MITE.

Give her 12 noon on February 17ththerefore, the aspiring beneficiaries of the water bonus will be able to use the platform to request the reimbursement: users have access to 30 minutes to insert data and attachmentsin three hours after sending it will in any case be possible to intervene to correct the information transmitted.

All details on how to proceed correctly are contained in the instruction manual from the water bonus platform published by MITE, further information can also be requested through the call center dedicated to the number 800090545.