Water bonus, refunds arrive: here’s how to get them

From tomorrow, Thursday 17 February, on the website of the Mite (Ministry of Ecological Transition), it will be possible to present the necessary documentation to obtain reimbursement on the water bonusthose who bought low consumption taps and sanitary ware between 1 January and 31 December 2021. The maximum limit can reach one thousand euros.

What you need to know

From 12 noon tomorrow, therefore, the dedicated platform will be active: the instances of reimbursement, correctly filled in and accompanied by the necessary documentation, will be admitted until the available financial resources are exhausted. The government has provided a fund of 20 million euros. Refunds will then be paid on the basis of the date of submission of the application and if the criteria for requesting the benefit are met: for this reason, it is essential that the technical documentation certifying that that particular product is among those reimbursable is uploaded online. .

How the bonus works

Given the maximum repayment limit, this bonus cannot be combined with others valid for renovations. I sanitary that fall in the possibility of recovering the amount spent are “ taps and mixers for bathroom and kitchen with a flow rate equal to or less than 6 liters per minute; shower heads and shower columns with water flow rates equal to or less than 9 liters per minute; sanitary toilets, exclusively in ceramic, and related waste systems with a maximum volume equal to or less than 6 liters “, is reported by the Mite. These characteristics are mandatory, this means that the concession will not be valid, for example, for resin vases instead of ceramic.

Technical requirements and application

The bonus is valid for any type of property regardless of whether it is for domestic, commercial or artisanal use or whether it is a first or second home. The application can only be submitted by owners or usufructuaries or by those who have a regular registered rental contract. The subsidy concerns the supply and installation: the costs for the installation and disassembly of the previous sanitary ware are also included, remembering that the maximum limit is always one thousand euros. The purchase of products can take place in any way (invoice, receipt) as long as they are traceable instruments, including checks.

In order to obtain a refund, however, the specifications must be shown on the invoice techniques of the product and the necessary interventions that the plumber who will take care of the work will have carried out: the more documents are inserted, the better it will be. The bonus will also be valid for those who buy online but delivery costs will not be included. As we read on Republicthen, the seller must fill in the form found on the platform and fill it out in all its parts.

They will be able to benefit all those who will be 18 years old: in addition to the personal data, the amount of the expense incurred, the technical specifications, the installation cost, the cadastral data, the title of ownership or lease agreement, a copy of the electronic invoice or of the commercial purchase document, a copy of the payment and, as mentioned, the seller’s documentation. Last but not least, the Iban must be entered to get the refund.