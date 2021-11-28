Water bonus, the platform is missing: how to request it

Let’s go back to talking about the long-awaited bonus water, also known improperly as a faucet bonus or bathroom bonus. Although everything is ready to obtain reimbursement for the renovation of the bathroom and kitchen, a fundamental element is still missing to be able to send the application to the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

What expenses are covered by the water bonus or “tap bonus”

Everyone can benefit from the water bonus of age resident in Italy, holders of property right or other real right and personal rights of enjoyment on existing buildings or individual real estate units.

It can be obtained for the following expenses.

Supply and installation of toilet ceramic and related exhaust systems, but only if this is less than or equal to 6 liters.

Supply and installation of taps And mixers for bathroom and kitchen, including shower heads and columns, with water flow rates equal to or less than 9 liters per minute.

All the works plumbing and masonry connected to these interventions and the dismantling and decommissioning of existing systems.

How much money is it and how do you request the water bonus

The bonus is recognized in the maximum limit of one thousand EUR for expenses actually incurred from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, and duly documented. To request it, it is necessary to submit an application by registering on the “Water bonus platform” portal.

You will need to equip yourself with Spid or Electronic identity card, and provide the self-certification substitutive declarations. Therefore the following data.

Personal data and tax code of the beneficiary.

Amount of the expense incurred with relative copy of the electronic invoice or commercial document.

Quantity of the goods and specifics of the laying or installation.

Technical specifications for each replaced item.

Cadastral identification of the property.

Declaration of not having benefited from other concessions for the same assets.

Iban on which the refund will be credited.

Water bonus, site still offline: when the questions start

In the Faq of the Mite it is emphasized that the procedure on the site is guided. Too bad that the platform itself is not yet online, and this is creating confusion in the many citizens who would like to have access to reimbursements.

But be careful: applications can only be sent from January 1, 2022, and therefore the Ministry still has time to put the portal online.

