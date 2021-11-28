Water bonus, there are a thousand euros in reimbursement: how to get it

The water bonus is a very advantageous opportunity to receive an important return on the expenses incurred for housework, what it consists of.

Water bonus, do you know what it consists of? This is a reimbursement of one thousand euros on what is the total cost for the refurbishment of the home system, which may include a more modern tapware (including taps, shower heads and sanitary ware) and aimed at implementing considerable savings already in the short term.

Applications can be submitted from January 2022, with all relevant information available on the official website of the Ministry of Ecological Transition. For the water bonus, 20 million appropriately allocated funds are available, which will partially cover the expenses for interventions carried out over the entire calendar year 2021.

How to get the water bonus? It will be necessary to respect specific criteria. Is required:

be of legal age and reside in Italy;

enjoy the right of ownership over real estate or parts of it;

replace sanitary ware and taps with more modern models with reduced drainage;

Water bonus, what is needed to submit the application

If you have a joint home you need to accompany the application for the bonus with a communication declaration previously sent to the counterpart of the property. This bonus is only available on a single property, for one time only.

There are also further technical details to be able to enjoy the coverage of this provision. The expenses for:

installation of ceramic sanitary vessels with a discharge volume of up to 6 liters, with disassembly and disposal of the old system included in the aforementioned cover;

the installation of taps and mixers for bathrooms and kitchens for water flows of up to 6 liters per minute and for shower heads and shower columns with a delivery of up to 9 liters of water per minute (also in this case disassembly and disposal of the old systems are included);

You may also be interested in: Bathroom, how to make the most of all spaces when it’s small

Where and when it must be completed

Among other things, VAT is also included in this bonus. Obviously it is highly recommended keep all invoices and the relevant receipts. This also applies to online purchases with an electronic invoice or similar. In general, it is necessary to keep track of all the expenses incurred.

You may also be interested in: Gas and electricity bonus, to whom it is entitled: it takes away from you 245 euros to pay

You may also be interested in: Increase in bills, how to reduce spending

Then from January 2022 it will be possible to submit the specific request on the website of the Ministry of Ecological Transition in the space reserved for the water bonus, which will be set up in the coming weeks. What will I need to attach to the application?