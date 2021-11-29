Water bonus, what it consists of and how to get it

The state reimbursement for expenses incurred in 2021





From January 2022 it is possible to request the water bonus, also known as the bathroom or tap bonus. This is a thousand euros of reimbursement for expenses related to the replacement of taps and sanitary ware with water-saving models. Each beneficiary can request the bonus only for expenses made between January 1st and December 31st 2021. Adults residing in Italy who own the right to ownership of buildings subject to interventions can request it. The bonus covers the supply and installation of ceramic sanitary ware and the replacement of existing sanitary fittings, shower heads and shower columns with new water flow limiting devices. The reimbursement can be requested for a single property, once and by a single co-owner and owner. Online purchases with electronic invoice are also valid, where the technical specifications of the product, laying and installation can be obtained. Applications to obtain the subsidy must be submitted on the Platform for the Water Bonus of the Ministry of Ecological Transition.