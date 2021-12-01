Water came to Earth from the Sun, and it’s a discovery that changes everything

A recent study found that when the solar wind interacts with some tiny dust particles found on asteroids it can create water.

This study has suggested to scientists a new big suspect to observe in order to understand why there is water on our planet. That suspect, of course, is the sun.

Most modern models suggest that most of the H20 on Earth originally came from an extraterrestrial source, possibly from C-type asteroids in the Jupiter-Saturn region.

Maciej FrolowGetty Images

“This phenomenon could explain why the regolith of airless worlds like the Moon, which were once thought to be anhydrous, contain different percentages of H20,” explain the authors of the new study.

The asteroid that has been studied for this research is Itokawa, which describes an orbit around the Sun and approaches Mars. This object was reached by the Japanese probe Hayabusa after a journey of 290 million kilometers. Direct evidence of H2O was found on Itokawa inside microscopic specks of extraterrestrial dust. And the cause of this process is most likely to be traced back to the Sun.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io