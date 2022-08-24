Water can be one of the great enemies of your skin in summer

In summer the body asks us for water, inside and out. We drink more to recover from the heat, but we also spend more time soaking (at the beach, in the pool, in the shower…) than the rest of the year. And this does your skin no good. We tell you why

It is a vital element 60% of our body is water and it is essential in the hydration and freshness of the skin. But in summer, our skin is exposed to water more frequently than during the rest of the year and as the Dr. Natalia Jimenez, GEDET member (Spanish Group of Aesthetic and Therapeutic Dermatology) of the AEDV, it is important to know what changes it produces, in order to avoid unwanted effects.

It may sound contradictory, but although a priori it might seem that applying water to the skin can hydrate it, the reality is different, says the dermatologist. On the contrary, water dries out the epidermis because it removes the fine layer of sebum that protects it from external aggressions. Consequently, the expert points out, “we need to apply externally creams or body lotions with ingredients that have moisturizing capacity, as is the case with glycerin or hyaluronic acid; emollients, such as oils and vitamin E and plosives, like lanolin and shea butter”.

That water and skin are not related is also a matter of pH. While pure water has a pH of 7, that is, neutral; that of the skin fluctuates between 4.7 and 5.75, depending on the area of ​​the body, age and gender. “That slightly acidic pH is a consequence of the acid mantle, the aqueous part of the hydrolipidic film that protects the outer layers of our skin,” Eucerin reports. And as they say from the brand, the pH of the skin is precisely one of its key protection mechanisms. But its stability is fragile and is compromised by numerous external agents and our baths in the pool, the sea and the greater frequency of showers, so typical of summer, add fuel to the fire.

The best facial mists that will help keep your skin hydrated and fresh all summer See 10 photos

jump into the pool

“Chlorine does not respect the epidermis”, that’s how clearly they affirm it from Ducray; and for this reason, people who regularly go to the pool tend to have drier and tighter skin. “The presence of chlorine in swimming pools is useful for preventing the growth of microorganisms in the water and thus avoiding infections, but chlorinated water on the skin can be harmful if we do not take some precautions: we know that dehydrates skin and hair and this can be especially harmful in people who have atopic skin”, explains Dr. Natalia Jiménez. To counteract this effect, it is important to rinse the skin with non-chlorinated water after each swim in the pool and apply moisturizing cream at the end of the day.

the salty sea

Sea water is characterized by being salty, due to its high concentration of mineral salts. And this, according to the dermatologist, has a benefit for the skin: “pIt has a slight exfoliating capacity, so we will notice the smoothest skin surface. But he warns: “as with chlorinated water, we also recommend rinsing it because we know that it has the capacity to dehydrate our skin”; a gesture that does not exempt us from applying, always afterwards, a moisturizing cream that will also help to avoid the typical dehydration produced after sun exposure. saltwater pools, they have a somewhat lower concentration of mineral salts, so their exfoliating capacity is less than seawater, but their ability to dehydrate the skin is less than chlorinated water pools, so, according to Jiménez, it is an option optimal for our skin health.

Do not abuse the showers

If the daily shower has long been an indisputable gesture of hygiene, lately, more and more voices are being heard, some very popular (Mila Kunis and Aston Kushner, among others) who position themselves against it, for the good of the skin and the planet, and advocate spacing out the frequency of showers. With the shower gate As a background, lowering the frequency of showers is not so badly considered. However, in summer and in our latitudes not only does not seem acceptable not to shower daily, but because of the heat and because you have to ‘rinse’ your skin well after bathing in the pool or the sea, or to remove the photoprotector , it is more common for us to increase the number of daily showers. And the skin suffers.

But also, Due to the drying effect that water has, under the shower other factors come together that are equally or more aggressive to the skin. On the one hand, water hardness. Tap water is slightly alkaline due to the presence of lime and magnesium. This limestone concentration, which varies according to the areas, defines the degree of hardness. And the longer it lasts, the worse for the skin because it promotes skin dryness, increasing the feeling of tightness, lack of comfort and even irritation. To this we must add that tap water is also chlorinated to safeguard its healthiness and potability, and, as we have seen, chlorine also has a negative impact on the skin.

On the other hand, the temperature of the water also determines their level of aggression. Hot water is not the best for the health of the skin barrier. The more degrees, the more susceptibility to dehydration. And the drier the skin, the more vulnerable it is to irritation and redness. The best, warm showers.

And last, but very important, is the effect of the soaps and gels with which we shower. Perfumes, surfactants, dyes or preservatives are usually included in the composition of these products whose aroma and foaming power tend to exert an irresistible attraction for the senses, which leads us to recreate ourselves longer than it should (should not exceed five minutes) under the shower . Let us be clear: not for making more foam, they clean more. In fact, dermatologists recommend ‘syndet’ type soaps (synthetic detergent) or products with a pH between 4.5 and 5.5, similar to that of healthy skin.

Pay attention, then, to that combo of hot water and foamy soaps because in that attempt to wash away impurities, it also drags down the drain that layer of natural oils that is so important for the proper functioning of the skin barrier.