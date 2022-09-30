Water, electricity and freedom: the claims of Cubans in protests in Havana

Hundreds of Cubans took to the streets of several municipalities of Havana this Thursday demanding the restoration of the electricity and water servicealong with calls for “freedom” and criticism of Miguel Díaz-Canel, to which the regime responded by cutting off the internet and deploying its repressive forces throughout the city.

One of the Havana towns where its inhabitants made themselves felt in the streets this Thursday was the neighborhood of San Francisco de Paula, located in San Miguel del Padrón, where Dozens of Cubans sat on public roads to make a cacerolazo in protest against the critical situation that the population of the Island is going throughas can be seen in a video published by the activist Salomé García Bacallao.

Other images shared by García Bacallao show a group of residents of the area, already at night, crowded in a street chanting the word “freedom”, which shows that the nonconformity of Cubans transcends to the blackoutwhich has been the trigger for the protests.

La Calzada del Cerro, one of the busiest arteries in the Cuban capital, is also was cut by a group of Cubans who interrupted traffic in protest at the situation that the population is going throughwhere to the shortage of food, medicines, and galloping inflation, is added a blackout that already lasts 50 hours.

“There is no Revolution here, involution and repression is what there is. It’s spoiling people’s food”two Cubans can be heard saying in one of the videos of the protest, while a woman leaning on a cane rebukes the authorities in the middle of the street, which has become one of the most widespread images of the day.

A similar protest took place in the municipality of Arroyo Naranjo, where residents also demanded electricity to the rhythm of a conga, in the middle of a cacerolazo, as seen in a video shared on Facebook by a user identified as Jonatha Cortador. The demonstrators also shout “we want the light”.

Another video, posted on Twitter by Cuban influencer Paparazzi and shared by user Victor M. Dueñas, shows a crowd of Cubans booing officials of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) from Surgidero in the street in Batabanó.

Among the officials, presumably was Miguel Díaz-Canelaccording to the Dueñas post.

In the meantime, Cuban authorities dozens of patrols deployed Police and Special Brigades throughout the capitalwith the purpose of suffocating any protest and instilling fear in the citizenry.

A video shared by Salomé García Bacallao shows another disproportionate police deployment in the Matanzas municipality of Cárdenasin which local residents are heard saying that “that’s just to scare people.”

🇨🇺 | Cubans boo and expel Canel along with other PCC officials from Surgidero Batabanó pic.twitter.com/j9vKpiEIUE — Victor M. Dueñas (@VictorDuenasCU) September 29, 2022

A Cuban resident near the Ministry of the Armed Forces (MINFAR) told DIARIO DE CUBA that The entire area had reinforced guards this Thursday and there were about three people around each post with wooden sticks in their hands.similar to those used to repress the 11J protesters.

The source, who preferred to withhold his identity, said that the MINFAR building was turned on almost completely until 2:00 AM, while There was a constant traffic of military vehicles on Avenida 20 de Mayo.

After 8:00 PM this Thursday the Cuban regime suspended internet service on the islandwhich is apparently related to the protests, since it is a practice that has become common in recent years.

Several platforms dedicated to global internet monitoring confirmed the fact. “Metrics show near-total collapse of Internet traffic from Cuba amid reports of large protests over power cuts and poor conditions exacerbated by Hurricane Ian, with security forces deployed; incident likely to limit the free flow of information,” wrote NetBlocks on Twitter.

On Tuesday, September 27, the technical director of the Electric Union (UNE), Lázaro Guerra Hernández, reported that a breakdown in the National Electric System, which caused “zero electricity generation” and consequently a general blackout throughout Cuba.

So far, although the return of electricity service has been confirmed in some locations in the country, this is still intermittent and most of the Island still has no current.