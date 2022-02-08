Water retention, bloating and weight gain could be side effects of these common medications, but they would also reveal more serious problems

Water retention is almost always a minor, even if annoying, ailment. But not everyone knows that it can occur due to some medicines. Or that it could be the alarm bell of potentially dangerous diseases. Here are which ones.

Why don’t you ignore water retention

Almost everyone has already heard of water retention. It is in fact a widespread problem that affects millions of people, especially women.

There is a particular reason why many worry about water retention: it is one of the main causes of cellulite. We therefore tend to think that this disorder is above all a question of aesthetics. In fact, fighting water retention is more about health than beauty. The problem should therefore not be ignored.

In fact, water retention is the body’s tendency to retain liquids. It can be generalized, or it can only focus on certain areas. It often causes swelling and rapid weight gain, or fluctuations. But also annoying pains and stiffness in the joints.

In the presence of these symptoms, in most cases one should not be alarmed. Among the common causes of water retention, swelling and rapid weight gain are:

the heat;

premenstrual syndrome;

the pregnancy;

too many hours spent standing;

nutritional deficiencies.

How you fight swelling, weight fluctuations and pains related to water retention

Fortunately, the problem can often be fought with simple lifestyle changes, which then benefit the health of the whole organism.

In particular, it is helpful to exercise, drink lots of water and limit salt, as well as avoid heels and wear elastic stockings if you spend a lot of time on your feet.

Also, if the problem is related to the menstrual cycle, it is advisable to choose foods rich in manganese and magnesium. Also important is calcium, which is not only found in dairy products, but also in some vegetables. Alternatively, on the advice of your doctor, you can take supplements or medications, such as diuretics.

However, if water retention persists, talk to your doctor. In fact, it is possible that it is a side effect of some drugs, or that it is the indicator of other health problems.

Water retention, bloating and weight gain could be side effects of these common medications, but they would also reveal more serious problems

It often happens that you start taking a new pill without reading the leaflet first. He thus remains unaware of the side effects of the drugs. For example, few people know that certain drugs are responsible for a vitamin D deficiency.

Water retention, along with swelling and rapid weight fluctuations, could also be a side effect of some medications: the birth control pill, high blood pressure medications, cortisone, and others.

Being aware of this is important. In fact, you can talk about the problem with a specialist and perhaps evaluate an alternative. For example, another conceptional method, or a different pill (like the latest generation ones, which may not have the same side effects).

Finally, it should be known that water retention could also be a sign of more serious health problems. Among these the most common are:

dysfunctions of the cardiovascular system;

kidney dysfunction;

food intolerance;

allergic reactions;

arthritis;

lymphatic obstruction.

That’s why talking to your doctor about water retention is important.