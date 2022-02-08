Water scarcity puts Latin America in crisis – Cristian Ascencio

07 February 2022 12:23

In Lima, 1.7 million people lack access to safe drinking water. In this city that rises in the middle of a desert, the problem is not new, but it is getting worse. Those who do not have access to the water network, almost 15 percent of the population, must buy water from tank trucks, even if the water they sell is not always drinkable. In addition, in winter the paths that lead to the mountains, where the slums are concentrated, become unusable due to the mud, and weeks can go by without the tanker trucks being able to reach those areas. Mareli Ismuris, who lives in the Villa María del Triunfo slum south of Lima, has to go down to some friends who are connected to the water supply, fill her seven-liter cans and go back home. He has done this often since the covid-19 pandemic began, in one of the cities with the most infections in the world. “It was difficult because the children were at home and water consumption increased,” he says. 150 families live in Villa María del Triunfo. The neighboring municipality sends tanker trucks twice a week. Each family fills tanks of about three hundred liters. “We use water very sparingly. We have to wash ourselves with no more than a bucket of water each, ”says Ismuris.

In Venezuela, the lack of drinking water has also affected the way we speak. The time of day when the water arrives has been renamed the hora locathe crazy hour, because the whole family uses it and puts it aside frantically. Water shortages have become the main concern in a society where problems abound. According to some it is one of the main causes of emigration, because you can resist many things, but you cannot live without water. “The drinking water service is what citizens complain about the most in the polls: it creates the most problems and further worsens the quality of life”, explains José María de Viana, engineer, university professor and former president of Hidrocapital, the company state that supplies water to Caracas. De Viana calls into question the critical situation of companies and infrastructures to explain the severe water shortage, which has left entire neighborhoods dry for months. “We have excellent infrastructure, but they are in a critical state: they are running at 40 percent of their capacity. There is also a loss of human capital, professionals who have emigrated to other countries and no longer work in Venezuela, ”he says. Not only does little water arrive from the pipes, there are also doubts about its quality: “People know that water is not drinkable because it is cloudy, because of the odor it gives off and because of the suspended particles. When clear water comes out of the taps without interruption, we Venezuelans can hope for a change for the better of the country, ”says De Viana.

Water scarcity in Latin America is not just a problem in slums or the driest rural areas. It also affects urban centers and regions that no one would have imagined suffering for this reason twenty years ago. It also depends not only on drought, but also on poor resource management, lack of infrastructure maintenance, pollution or the fact that water is in private hands. The Chilean case

Chile is an extreme example. Especially during the military dictatorship, private individuals obtained water rights for free and in perpetuity. These rights, even during times of water scarcity, are sold at insane figures. Extractive industries and farms are among the main buyers. Petorca, a municipality in the Valparaíso region, suffers for two reasons. On the one hand, there are the large avocado plantations for export, which having the right to use water have in practice priority in consumption. María Catalina Espinoza, president of the Unión de agua potable and resident of Quebrada de Castro, a town near the dried up basin of the Petorca River, explains it as follows: “We are surrounded by green mountains full of avocados and we run dry. There is water, but the industries use it ”.

Exporting avocados is drying up Chile, the Thomson Reuters Foundation video.





On the other hand, the area has been going through a period of enormous drought for eleven years now. Ariel Muñoz, professor at the Universidad Católica de Valparaíso and expert on climate change, agrees with the inhabitants of Petorca. There is no plan to prioritize human consumption and to ensure sustainable environmental management. This is an urgent matter, considering that currently 70% of Chileans live in areas where there is a lack of water. Many hopes are placed in the new constitution that the constituent assembly elected in May 2021 must write. “We will have to redistribute the water, even if many will not like it. There are many expectations about the future constitution, ”says Muñoz. Room for maneuver

On the other side of the Andes, in Mendoza, Argentina, researcher Mariano Morales, head of the group that created the first atlas of drought in South America, underlines the duration of the phenomenon: “Our reconstruction of the climate of the past tells us that what is happening today is unprecedented in the last 620 years ”. Mendoza rises in a semi-arid environment and receives water from the mountain range that forms an oasis for centuries used for agriculture, but with the current drought the availability of water is increasingly low, while the population is increasing. 1.8 million inhabitants already live in the province. According to Morales, new laws need to be approved, the situation monitored and managed to ensure drinking water for the inhabitants and protect the various ecosystems. “We have some room for maneuver, but the question is: until when?”.

Latin American megacities are among the thirsty. The UN has listed Mexico City and São Paulo among the top ten cities in the world with water supply problems. In the case of Mexico City, one in five of its 21 million inhabitants only get tap water a few hours a day. Water losses due to water system problems are around 40 percent. The Mexican capital could run out of water in 2030.

For Nathalie Seguin, general coordinator of Freshwater action network Mexico, the problem has several causes, but it is mainly due to an unsustainable model that brings water from hundreds of kilometers away, to the detriment of the communities where the water is extracted. and favoring “groups with greater purchasing power”. Then there are those who, like the extractive industries, have access to large volumes of water in exchange for “derisory” figures. There is no less water, there is only less availability for citizens due to pollution, “distribution and the priority given to those who do business with water”. A factor of instability

In the case of São Paulo, a long drought forced water to be rationed and distributed in some areas by tanker trucks. Already in 2014 there were protests for the interruptions of the water service

There is practically no Latin American country that does not experience a water crisis, from large ones to small ones crossed by hundreds of rivers. This category includes El Salvador, where access to water is becoming increasingly problematic. According to Andrés McKinley, a researcher at the Universidad Centroamericana José Simeón Cañas, over the past twenty-five years the country’s most important rivers have lost 30 percent of their flow in the best cases, 70 percent in the worst. “The most important water resources are decreasing at the rate of one meter per year, and 80 percent of the water is polluted.” Among the factors of the problem McKinley cites the high population density, the intensive use of water and above all the excessive exploitation of industries. “One case is the SabMiller company, which uses water from the Nejapa community to produce Coca-Cola. The lack of water was one of the issues at the center of the latest protests in El Salvador ”. The water crisis is already a factor of instability in a region rich in water, but increasingly thirsty. (Translation by Francesca Rossetti)

This article was published on Connectas, a journalistic platform that promotes the dissemination of information on Latin America.