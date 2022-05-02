Water sense puts the current CGI to the limit

After knowing the official title of Avatar 2 and the world premiere date of its first trailer, the first leaked images of a film that promises to test current CGI technology in theaters have arrived. This is how it is collected by many American media who have echoed a leak that arrives through the Reddit forums and allows us to know more about the setting of Avatar: The Meaning of (Avatar: The Way of the Water), advancing an adventure that promises plenty of aquatic action and the presence of large sea creatures.

Avatar 2 marks a new milestone visually

Thus, these 4 new images that we offer you below promise a technological level rarely seen in the cinematic blockbusters of recent years, as had already happened with the first opus in 2009, whose claim, beyond the overwhelming display of digital effects, that was 3D. This time, it looks like James Cameron is committed to bringing his own fully CGI-recreated world to the screen with crushing impressions and even more believable alien characters. Now all you have to do is see them in motion.





James Cameron returns to direct this new installment of the Avatar franchise with screenwriter Josh Friedman and cinematography by Russell Carpenter; the soundtrack is provided by Simon Franglen. The cast includes old Avatar acquaintances like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, CCH Pounder, Gionvanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang alongside new names like Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo and Duane Evans, Jack Champion, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Vin Diesel, CJ Jones and Oona Chaplin.

Premiering on December 16, 2022, Avatar: The Sense of Water promises to be the box office blockbuster next Christmas.













spring | ScreenRant via Reddit