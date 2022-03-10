Water, the best medicine

Water is the essence of life, most of the planet and also of our body. It is no coincidence that the Earth and the body have almost the same proportions of water (60%-40%). And when that relationship is altered, then diseases begin to appear.

As we get older, we stop drinking the correct proportion of water, which would be 500 milliliters for every 20 kilograms. That is, for an adult over 85 kilos, about 2.5 liters a day.

In my practice I have asked patients about the amount of water they drink per day. It is very alarming to see that they barely drink, on average, between 800 milliliters and 1,200 milliliters, which means that they are all chronically dehydrated.

So I suggest a smart hydration plan. Set an alarm every 2 hours, to drink 200 milliliters of water. The alarm must sound at least 8 times, to reach at least 1,600 milliliters. This already means an impressive improvement in symptoms: less muscle pain, urinary discomfort and allergy symptoms, as well as a better emotional state and strength.

Water is a living being. It needs to move and oxygenate itself to activate and increase the proportion of dissolved oxygen, thus becoming more alkaline and becoming a natural medicine. Drink enough water:

-Dissolves metabolic toxins

-Increases the volume of blood plasma

-Insulin works best in a hydrated environment

-Improves allergies

-Improves fibromyalgia

-Reduces chronic fatigue

-Improves migraines and premenstrual syndrome

– Moisturizes the skin and less wrinkles appear

-Prevents muscle injuries

-Facilitates digestion

-Improves and prevents constipation

-Improve kidney function

-Facilitates the work of the heart as a pump

-Dissolves phlegm in the lungs

And remember that drinking beer, wine, juice or cola is not the same as drinking water. It is true that they have it incorporated, but they do not hydrate the body, rather they do just the opposite.

In short, water is the true wonder of nature. Starting today, set an alarm on your cell phone to notify you when more than two hours have passed without drinking water. Drink at least two glasses, and thus you will avoid diseases derived from dehydration

