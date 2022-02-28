Watercolors on harmony – Plaza de Armas

The Querétaro Art Museum (MAQRO) received the exhibition “Terra natura”, a sample of the Querétaro Association of Watercolorists (AQuA) where different images of nature, the geomorphology of the city, its elements, the domain of living beings and their habitat.

María Nogueras, a Mexican artist and coordinator of AQuA, indicated that the exhibition presents works of art through the use of watercolor, an ideal pictorial technique for the dialogue between nature and the earth, because it shows the freshness and balance between spontaneity and discipline, between freedom and focus, as well as tradition and creative exploration.

“AQuA takes the discrepant concepts of terra and natura to lead us to a point of tension, which vanishes when we contemplate more carefully the singularities of each one, leaving in their place a dialogue of integration that seeks to find points of coincidence and harmony” , pointed out the self-taught painter who has exhibited in Puerto Rico, Romania, Switzerland, Indonesia, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy.

This exhibition focuses on the work of Isabel Baca, Rafael Alfaro, Jaime Alejandro Andrade, Abel García, Javier Gomesoto, Patricia Guzmán, Tomas Herón, Tere Lojero, Ana Laura Salazar, Cuauhtémoc Velázquez, Jorge Villanueva, Tere Tovar, Beatriz Ruiz, Alfredo Ravelo, José Pedraza, María Nogueras, Claudia Montero, Malac, Gina Garibay, Jimena Cruickshank and Allen Burgara.

AQuA seeks in this exhibition to give proof through art and harmony between the diversity of nature framed by reason, and to establish a dialogue between artists of diverse character and aesthetic language, but harmonized through the brush that amalgamates water, color and light.

The “Terra natura” exhibition can be visited in rooms 18 and 19 of the Querétaro Art Museum from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., until April 3, 2022.

