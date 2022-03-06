Waterotor Unveils 20MW Hybrid Ocean Power Generation System – El Periodico de la Energía

Waterotor International Corp.a hydrokinetic energy company, has presented the design of its Megarotor system called “The Big Cajun” at the Floating Wind Solutions 2022 convention in Houston, Texas.

The 20-megawatt Big Cajun is the first hybrid ocean system to draw power simultaneously from slow-moving water and wind. This worldwide patented technology uses unique rotor stacks in conventional and low water velocity wind turbines to extract large amounts of energy.

Currently under development in Louisiana, the Big Cajun is Waterotor’s first commercial maritime deployment. Its first application enables oil majors to reduce their carbon footprint and dramatically lower costs by replacing diesel-generated electricity production on platforms that each consume more than $70 million a year.

“Waterotor’s technology will provide access to a massive, untouched source of renewable energy for the first time,” he said. Fred Ferguson, founder and CEO of Waterotor. “No one has successfully commercialized energy production from moving flat water. This is the beginning of a new era.”

“Within the next year, we expect a major global corporation and/or energy company to license our technology for ocean-produced electricity,” Ferguson said.

Waterotor has identified several potential sites for The Big Cajun, including an initial site located off Suriname and Guyana. The Western Boundary Currents are among the fastest non-tidal ocean currents on Earth, reaching speeds of more than five miles per hour (2.5 meters per second) and containing up to 100 times the combined flow of the world’s rivers.

The Big Cajun is being developed with major contractors under the direction of the marine architect Herman J. Schellstede. This project will be a boost to American manufacturing and the Louisiana economy.

US Capital Global (USCG)an investment banking firm based in San Francisco, is hired by Waterotor to raise more funds for the project.