Waterproof and with 120 Hz, this Xiaomi mobile plummets its price

This is something that makes this device stand out, which has a very low price now due to the fact that it has a 29% discount on its usual price on Amazon. The fact is that in everything that has to do with the hardware responsible for executing the Android operating system that it uses, it works like a charm. It has a memory of 8GB RAM and storage of 128 gigabytes (this type being UFS 2.2 so that the speed when copying and reading data is very high). If you add to this that its processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, you can be sure that there will be nothing that will resist you.

The device we are talking about is one that does not have any cracks, which is because the Asian manufacturer has included everything necessary to comply in any section, from running games to enjoying YouTube videos. An example of the latter is that the screen that integrates the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is of 6.67 inches with Full HD+ resolution. To this you must add that it has Gorilla Glass 5 protection and frequency of 120Hz . That is, you will see everything perfectly on your panel AMOLED .

There is also good news in the autonomy section of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. This is because it includes a battery of 5,020mAh (which does not prevent its thickness from being only 8.1 millimeters and the weight of the smartphone remains less than 200 grams). That will allow you to exceed a day and a half of use without having any restrictions. In addition, it does not lack fast charging of up to 33W, which without being outrageous does allow you to speed up these processes very significantly.

You can take good photos

The reason for this is that the terminal has a camera with four sensors, among which the main one stands out, which reaches a resolution of no less than 108MP, An atrocity. Plus, it has features that help you get big improvements on wide-angle and macro photos, so you’ll be posting sharp on social media. Additionally, and this is crucial, it should be noted that it is capable of recording at a resolution that reaches 4K.

With a very interesting connectivity, where there is no lack NFC to make mobile payments, it should be noted that it also includes waterproof so that you can always use it with complete peace of mind. The truth is that this is an excellent purchase option, since this Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is a model that meets almost everything that may be needed.

