“Wave arrives, I risk many deaths”

“There’s a tidal wave coming. The Omicron variant can hurt you. We have patients with the Omicron variant in the hospital.”. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thus addresses citizens in a message urging the population to get vaccinated with the third dose to avoid the risk of disrupting the hospital system and having to count “many dead”. Faced with the rapid increase in cases, the UK raises the alert level for Covid from 3 to 4 on a scale of 5.

“We know, from more painful experiences, how these exponential curves can develop. Nobody should have any doubts. There is an Omicron tidal wave coming and I fear it is now clear that two doses of the vaccine are simply not enough to ensure a good level of protection. But the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose, a booster, we can all increase our level of protection, ”Johnson says.

“I know some people will ask if Omicron is less severe than the previous variants and if we really need to get the third dose of the vaccine. And the answer is yes. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that Omicron can’t harm you. It can hurt you. make you and your loved ones seriously ill. We have already seen hospitalizations double in one week in South Africa. right now we have Omicron patients in hospital here in the UK“, says the premier.

Even if the symptoms caused by the new variant were milder, “we already know that the variant is so much more transmissible that a surge of Omicron in a population lacking the booster dose would carry a risk of a” high “level of hospitalization that could overwhelm the our health and lead, unfortunately, to very many deaths, “says Johnson, announcing a strengthening of the vaccination campaign, with the opening of new centers and the use of army teams.

In England, a ‘plan B’ has been launched with stricter measures to combat infections. “From tomorrow you have to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Work from home if you can. If Parliament votes in favor, from Wednesday to enter clubs and access mass events” you will need the green pass with a negative pad “if not you have received two doses of the vaccine “. “These measures – he concludes – will help slow down the spread of Omicron. But we must go further: take the third dose of vaccine now “.