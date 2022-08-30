Wave maintains high probability of becoming a tropical depression

The disorganized Invest 91L system, located in the center of the Atlantic Ocean, increased its formation probability this Monday to 80% in the next five days, but – at the moment – ​​it does not represent a danger of direct impact for Puerto Rico.

According to the 8:00 am bulletin on National Hurricane Center (NHC), the disturbance also has a 50% chance of forming in 48 hours. In addition, it maintains the forecast that it will become a tropical depression later this week.

“The disturbance is forecast to move slowly westward and then west-northwestward at 5 to 10 miles per hour (mph), into the waters east and northeast of the Leeward Islands,” the report reads.

Both the Global Forecast System (GFS) and the European (ECMWF) models place this tropical wave passing far northeast of Puerto Rico this coming weekend.

The image with a red circle on the NHC map refers to the area where the system might have the most opportunity to develop, and not the predicted trajectory.

“Regardless of development, an increase in tropical humidity could lead to an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity from Friday and Saturday. Maritime and coastal conditions could also deteriorate, with dangerous swell and life-threatening ocean current conditions Saturday and Sunday,” commented the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan.

The NHC monitors three other disturbances. The SNM anticipated that a tropical wave with a 30% chance of formation in five days will move off the west coast of Africa later today or tonight. It is too early to know if this would have any impact on the region.

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season has already begun, which runs until November 30. Climatologically, the peak day of the season is next September 10.