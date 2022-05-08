Wave of coronavirus this fall and winter could infect 100 million

Restrictions apply to J&J vaccine in the US. 2:10

(CNN) — The Joe Biden administration will issue a new warning that the US could potentially see 100 million Covid-19 infections this fall and winter, as officials publicly stress the need for more funding from Congress to prepare the nation.

The projection of 100 million potential infections is an estimate based on a variety of external models that the administration is closely monitoring and would include both fall and winter, a senior administration official told CNN. Officials say this estimate is based on an underlying assumption that they would not take additional resources or additional mitigation measures, including new Covid-19 funding from Congress, or dramatic new variances.

The White House shares these estimates as officials renew their push for Congress to pass additional funding to fight the virus and as the nation approaches a coronavirus death toll of 1 million.

Officials have said the White House will commemorate the moment the United States passes one million deaths from Covid-19.

For weeks, the Biden administration has highlighted the importance of the need for additional funding to continue the federal response to COVID-19, even as it seeks a return to “business as usual” with the lifting of many pandemic-era restrictions. .

The 100 million estimate was first reported by The Washington Post.

CNN reported that the Biden administration requested $22.5 billion in supplemental COVID-19 relief funds in March in a massive package of government funds, but it was removed from the bill.

That request included funds for tests, treatments, therapies and prevention of future outbreaks. Negotiators were able to agree on a reduced $10 billion package, but Congress left Washington in April without passing that bipartisan bill amid disagreement over Title 42 immigration policy, a rule of the era. of the pandemic that allowed migrants to be immediately returned to their countries of origin, citing a public health emergency.

Officials have argued that without new funding, the US could be left unprepared for future waves of coronavirus.