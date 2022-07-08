Wave of Cuban migrants to the US from Mexico grows

Saint Joseph. – The Cuban irregular migration to the United States by sea from Cuba, sea, air and land from Havana to South America, Central America and Mexico or by plane from the island to Nicaragua and Mexican soil, shot up in the middle of 2022: 18 rafters arrived on June 2 last and 22 on June 25 prior to Key West, Florida, and 38 were intercepted on June 21 by US patrols and returnees.

The examples refer to Camarioca in 1965, Mariel in 1980, the rafters’ crisis in 1994 and the exodus of 2015 and 2016, which marked crucial stages of the irregular migration of Cubans from Cuba to the United States. From October 2021 to May 2022, the largest migratory flow of Cubans to the US was registered since the triumph of the communist revolution in 1959 and with Mexico as a springboard to US soil.

A cyclical trend in Cuba after 1959 was the migratory waves that stimulated the escape from the internal socioeconomic situation along the north coast of the island: the emigration of more than 5,000 Cubans through the port of Camarioca in 1965, the departure of more than 125 thousand through the port of Mariel in seven months in 1980 and the migration of more than 32 thousand due to the crisis of the rafters in 1994.

Read more: China re-confines millions of people due to outbreaks of Covid-19

Quarter migratory avalanche It emerged from November 2015 to mid-2016 in Central America and Mexico, with the displacement of some 10,000 Cubans and in the first massive land migration of Cubans since 1959. With ups and downs, the movement has continued unabated in the last six years.

The disappearance 10 days ago of two boats in Mexican waters on the Pacific Ocean with 25 Cubans on board added to the drama of visa-free migration of people from Cuba.

An initial projection of the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) of the US Department of Homeland Security anticipated in April 2022 that more than 155,000 Cubans will be received in that country in the fiscal year that runs from the first from October 2021 to September 30, 2022.

With reports from October 1, 2021 to May 30 of this year, CBP revealed that 140,602 Cubans have already entered the US, at an average of 17,575 per month, and overcame the 1980 crisis from the central-western port. of Mariel.

If this trend continues until the last day of September, the phenomenon would reach unprecedented figures throughout different points of the 3 thousand 185 kilometers of the border between Mexico and the United States and would exceed the perspective of some 155 thousand Cubans. .

If the monthly average that was registered in May persists, figures close to 200,000 would be reached in September, but the pace could slow down due to migratory, police, military, and judicial controls along the dangerous hemispheric route.

The total would exceed any migratory phenomenon with Cubans, who repeatedly cited socioeconomic and political motivations for leaving Cuba.

Read more: Judge orders that jury of the case against García Luna remain anonymous

The CBP forecast at the end of September 2022 would not mean that all of them will be admitted to the US either, since they could be returned to Mexico as the country of immediate origin of the majority.

The number would quadruple the fiscal year total from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021 and would multiply by 12 that from Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020, according to CBP.

Contrasting data from the fiscal years of that federal agency showed that, in the case exclusively of the “apprehensions” of Cubans in the US at sea and land borders, mostly for deportation, it went from 4,296 in 2007, to 3,351 in 2008, 910 in 2009, 712 in 2010, 606 in 2012 and 1,153 in 2015 to 702 in 2017 and 194 in 2018.

But the number rose steadily to 11,798 in 2019, with 11,645 being held at the US border with Mexico, according to CBP. The total for fiscal year 2020 was 9,907, of which 9,822 came from Mexico. Not all were deported or admitted.

Cuba repeatedly lambasted the United States for encouraging disorderly, insecure and illegal migration for intensifying the commercial and financial embargo that it imposed in 1962 and which the Cuban revolution blames for its socioeconomic problems.

In consultation with this newspaper, the Cuban embassy in Mexico ratified yesterday a claim that Cuba raised in April of this year with the United States that Washington has failed to comply since 2017 with the commitment it assumed in 1994 to deliver 20,000 annual visas to Cubans, since if Some 100,000 pending visas are granted, irregular migration would be alleviated.

“Cuba reiterated its concern about the measures of the US government that stimulate migration, prevent legal and orderly migration, and generate socioeconomic conditions that encourage emigration,” added the report sent by the embassy.

The “extreme reinforcement of the blockade” of the US causes “loss of lives and the commission of crimes of migrant smuggling, immigration fraud and human trafficking,” he stressed.

Cuba demanded that the United States stop “hindering and violating the rights of Cubans to travel to third countries in the area” and stressed that there is also no “justification” for keeping the visa service interrupted in Havana and forcing the applicant to emigrate “to travel to Guyana for your application to be processed” at the US embassy.

deadly dangers

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), a body associated with the United Nations Organization (UN), insisted in a report issued last Friday that death haunts Cuban migrants in different parts of the journey to the United States, either by sea, air or land.

“Many of the deaths recorded on these routes are from countries with high numbers of asylum seekers. At least 136 Venezuelans have died in transit in the last 18 months, in addition to 108 Cubans and 90 Haitians,” the IOM specified.

Although the area has been under attack for more than 26 months by the coronavirus, “an increasing number of people from Latin America and the Caribbean undertake dangerous irregular trips,” he added.

In the case of Cubans, they also choose air travel from Cuba to Guyana (a neighboring country to the east with Venezuela that excludes them from a visa), from where they travel by plane and by land to Brazil, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, to continue by sea and by land to Panama and continue on land through the rest of Central America to Mexico and the US.

One limited option is to try to obtain a visa to enter Mexico by air and continue on to the US, and another is to travel by plane from Cuba to Nicaragua and from there north by land.

Passing through the Darién Gap, a thick jungle in eastern Panama and western Colombia, is one of the riskiest for Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians, Africans and Asians who, at least since 2020, have been joined by Colombians and other citizens of the area, such as Ecuadorians. Chilean and Brazilian children of Haitians were also detected.

An alternative that has already left shipwrecks and deaths is to travel by boat from the states of Chiapas to Oaxaca along the southern coast of Mexico in the Pacific Ocean and head through Mexican territory to the United States.