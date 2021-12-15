Business

Wave of sales of technology on the US Stock Exchange but money rains on these stocks in Piazza Affari

European stock exchanges continue to suffer. The spread of the pandemic in Europe, but also the expansion of the Omicron variant in the USA, alarm professional operators who show prudence in purchases. But it is above all the two appointments this week of the central banks of the US and the EU that are holding back the markets.

Operators’ eyes turned to central bank decisions

Today began the two-day meeting of the FOMC, the Federal Reserve Committee. The meeting will end tomorrow and the Fed will likely decide on the start of tapering and the rise in interest rates. The market takes for granted an increase of 0.25% in May and growth of up to 0.75% by the end of 2022.

The US Producer Price Index data came out today and recorded the largest rise since November 2010. Obviously, this data reinforces the possibility of an increase in the cost of money by the first half of 2022.

Instead, the European Central Bank seems to have a less rigid attitude. The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday and that meeting could give indications on the monetary strategy for next year. But for the moment the ECB is not oriented towards an imminent rate hike to avoid holding back the still uncertain European recovery.

Today the European stock exchanges, after a promising start, turned lower to close in sharp decline. The European Euro Stoxx 50 index closed down 0.9%. The German stock market lost 1% while the Paris index fell 0.7%. The London Stock Exchange capped losses to 0.2%.

The downward start of Wall Street has penalized the lists of the Old Continent, especially in the last hour. The sale of technology stocks weighed down the Nasdaq index which at the time of the closure of the EU stock exchanges was down 1.8%. The S&P Index was also down 1%.

In a scenario of weakness, Piazza Affari, however, defended itself. The Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed in positive territory, unique among the main European lists. The Italian stock exchange ended up 0.02% and prices stopped at 26,556 points.

On the Milanese stock market, bank stocks have once again returned to the center of attention. Our list has also slowed down due to the wave of sales of technology on the US Stock Exchange but in Piazza Affari, money is raining down on these stocks. Banca Carige shot up and closed the session up 8% to € 0.67, driven by rumors of an imminent sale. Rumors report a concrete interest for the Ligurian bank of Credit Agricole and BPER Banca. The latter stock closed the session with a rise of 1.5%.

All bank stocks did well. Unicredit is back to racing after a couple of break sessions. The stock was the best among the blue chips, jumping 4.5%. Banco BPM and Intesa Sanpaolo also did well. For Banco BPM, the hypothesis of the group’s interest in the Monte Paschi Siena dossier has returned, so the stock rose by 1.4%.

