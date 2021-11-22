Wave of SMS from Poste Italiane: attention to detail

A simple SMS from Poste Italiane can be quite dangerous. Attention must remain high because it is a scam attempt.

Just a few days ago there Police post alerted the citizens of a scam arriving via a message identified as the “parcel scam”. Today, a new alert is proposed that uses the name of Italian post. This is yet another phishing attempt, indeed smishing, implemented via sms. The unsuspecting victims receive a message with an alarmist content, give in to fear and follow the instructions indicated by giving scammers easy access to their personal data. Specifically, the latest scam in the name of Poste Italiane illegitimately spies on the movements of the unfortunate who fall into the trap.

Beware of the SMS arriving from Poste Italiane, it hides a scam

Poste Italiane is a victim of the scam as well as all citizens who have already or will receive a text message in the name of the Italian company. The mechanism put in place is called phishing and provides for the automatic generation of a message that wants to pass through an official communication from Poste Italiane. The content invites the recipient to click on a link to solve the problem expressed in the text. The purpose is steal sensitive data user to access cards and accounts and empty them.

The latest scam has as text “Unusual entry into Belgium was detected; do you disown it?“. The sender is PosteInfo – or at least this is the impression – and invites the victims to pay attention to fraud – as well as insult to injury – and to resolve the issue by filling out a form.

Read also >>> Unicredit, new phishing alarm: here’s how to avoid the account clearer scam

How to recognize the deception

Recognizing the fake sms is simple by knowing the misleading text. Furthermore, you should always be wary of e-mails or messages in which you are asked to enter personal data. If you have any doubts, it is advisable to contact the Poste Italiane customer service and ask for information. Never give in to the fear of card and account problems without first verify the truthfulness than stated in the text of the letter.

The SMS of the latest scam reported with the sender Poste Italiane invites, as mentioned, to fill in a form by clicking on a link. Proceeding in this sense would be redirected directly to a page created specifically by the hackers to proceed with the fraudulent intentions. Never click, therefore, or follow other indications contained in the message but immediately report the phishing attempt to the Postal Police in such a way as to prevent unsuspecting victims from falling into the trap.