Wave Park to be built after an anonymous cryptocurrency donation

Bitcoin Beach: El Zonte is a surfing hotspot in El Salvador. The city will now be home to the first wave park in all of Central America. With construction about to begin, it holds great promise for attracting more surfers to its waters.

The Bitcoin Beach project started three years ago after an anonymous donation of digital currency to the beach town of El Zonte. Since then, business owners and tourists in the area have increasingly used Bitcoin to conduct transactions. City workers receive their wages in digital currency. The name Bitcoin Beach has taken hold as a tribute to the city’s acceptance of this currency as a payment.

The Bitcoin Beach Promise

All of this happened outside of government involvement. Bitcoin Beach quickly gained attention, successfully contributing to the national cryptocurrency conversation. In September 2021, El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as its legal tender under the leadership of President Nayib Bukele. Bitcoin Beach now advertises itself as “A small community that helped turn the world monetary system upside down”.

Bitcoin Beach now backed by El Salvador

El Salvador now wants to increase the popularity of the beach. Massive adoption of digital currency is possible because the city is a popular destination for surfers from around the world. Amateurs and professional surfers are all drawn there. And now, surfing has been officially added to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. So even world-class surf athletes will be drawn to the destination.

The hope is that for El Salvador, this project will transform the country into a tourist destination. This wish is already being fulfilled, as many locals report that Surf City traffic has increased. It seems that famous surfers are already down with cryptocurrencies as a payment option. Iconic American surfer Kelly Slater, reportedly the best professional surfer of all time, has expressed great interest in cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin.

Source: Google Maps

pros and cons

Outside of tourism, El Salvador has turned to Bitcoin to save hundreds of millions paid annually as a commission on international money transfers. Cryptocurrency has emerged as a cheaper method of sending money home from abroad. For all the people who have left El Salvador and are sending money home, this is a great deal. In fact, 20% of the country’s GDP depends on diaspora money.

Proponents say the use of Bitcoin increases access to financial services for those without a bank account. However, critics, including the International Monetary Fund, remain adamant. They argue that El Salvador could face severe financial instability. Bitcoin’s national reserve has already suffered a loss of $ 12 million since September. There are also claims that the country will be more susceptible to financial crimes such as money laundering.

And, of course, nearly half of the Salvadoran population does not have access to the internet, and many others have limited access to it. The internet is an essential factor in making the Bitcoin ecosystem work. For now, though, Bitcoin Beach offers great promise to a part of the world that could use advertising. Anyway, the surf is high! And let’s hope there are no sharks …