Waves beats up Shiba Inu! SHIB vs WAVES Waves is the new hope of the investor

Investors in Shiba Inu benefited from last year’s mind-boggling profits. The dog-themed cryptocurrency gained nearly a hundred million percent on its highs from October last year. It is something difficult to understand. But more importantly, since it started losing value in November, it has shown no signs of recovery. So if enthusiastic investors bought Shiba cheaply, all they did was lose money.

There is always a chance that the Shiba Inu price will go up again. Investors are working to get more value out of the cryptocurrency, such as creating an NFT art incubator and a decentralized exchange to trade Shiba Inu. But investors, especially those new to cryptocurrencies, may want to move on to other coins with higher potential.

Many have forgotten Shiba Inu investing their dollars in Waves. Waves was created in 2016, so it’s been around for a while now. One of its spikes was last year when it became very popular as cryptocurrency in general blew up, gaining 360% over the past year. In a stark difference to Shiba Inu, Waves tokens already cost more than $50 each, while in their heyday Shiba Inu tokens only fetched $0.000089.

However, for investors, the concern is not the current value but the growth potential. Given Waves’ recent gains, especially in the past few days, it may have gone as far as it can go for now. In any case, Waves is a cryptocurrency that seems to have real use cases and seems to be interested in becoming more useful, which may make it worth owning.