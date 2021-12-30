Wavy crease: the most beautiful waves of the stars

Wide, sinuous, wild, flat or bouncy. Whatever the style, it’s really hard to go wrong when choosing to sport one hair move, embellished with defined waves and worked properly.

A hairstyle that was undoubtedly among the protagonists hair undisputed of this 2021 now on the decline. In fact, among scenographic harvests, sculptural buns and trendy cuts, the stars, on the most famous red carpets of this long year, did not fail to show off various variations on the theme.

Starting with the unforgettable Old Hollywood waves of Amanda Seyfried at the last Golden Globes. A dip in the glamor of the past, given by romantic and luminous waves that went perfectly with her ultra chic outfit. On the same retro trail Gal Gadot who, again for the same occasion, gave his lob a look with a Thirties touch.

With a bouncy look – which Kate Middleton would also like – and ultra soft the proposal of Barbara Palvin at the Lido. A true diva look of yesteryear. On the other hand, the hair of Hailey Bieber in the spotlight of the Met Gala. A fake disheveled finish that gave the look a wild yet sensual touch.

Here are all the most beautiful waves sported by the stars this year. A roundup of inspirations for the end of year look.

