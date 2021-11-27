News

Wavy lob trend of autumn | the choppy bob loved by the stars

Wavy lob trend of autumn: the wavy bob loved by the stars (On Saturday 27 November 2021)
A carefree cut, which rejuvenates the face, short but not too short, and which above all requires little maintenance and therefore little time for styling. This is the Wavy lob, a helmet moved often abbreviated with “wob” perfect not only for summer but also for autumn-winter 2021 e beloved give her star, local and international. A cut that barely touches the shoulders, super feminine and with a slightly disheveled effect, therefore extremely natural. We recommend … Camila Cabello shows off her new turquoise hair (and they look great on her) At 38, the presenter Elisa Isoardi chose a brown lob waby that enhances her face and dark eyes. A jaunty, casual cut that enhances its personality, …Read on diredonna


Medium haircuts Winter 2021: Julia Roberts with wavy long bob

… made unique by Julia Roberts’ auburn color and styling wavy which has all the air of … Medium and wavy haircut like Julia Roberts Un lob at shoulder height carried in a wavy version …

Medium hair cut Autumn 2021: Elisa Isoardi’s wavy lob

As for her hairstyle, we find that it is perfectly suited to the sporty – chic style of Elisa Isoardi: a wavy lob which requires very little maintenance and which, at the same time, rejuvenates, …

With her sweet smile and wavy and cheeky midi hair cut Elisa Isoardi is the portrait of joy elle.com

If you want to give yourself a medium hair cut for Fall 2021, Penelope Cruz’s blur is the must-have inspiration

47 years old, who would ever say? Penelope Cruz exudes a classic and at the same time disturbing charm and, no one knows how, given that she is hyper super reserved, but she has certainly made a deal with the devil.

