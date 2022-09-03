Way to know the places of specialties in the Sergas

Specialist doctors during a surgical intervention.

The Official Gazette of Galicia will publish this Monday, September 5, the list of definitively selected applicants in the contest-opposition for entry into the category of area specialist physician in the specialties of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology and Internal Medicinethus initiating the term for the choice of destination.

The Galician Health Service The execution of these processes was advanced in order to cover the 100 vacant positions with staff as soon as possible and reduce the temporary nature of this staff.

They are summoned for the destiny election a total of 100 applicants, of which 53 correspond to the specialty of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology, and 47 to Internal Medicine. Of the total number of selected applicants, 55 percent are women. 85 percent of these applicants will consolidate temporary employment, since they are already carrying out their functions in the Galician Health Service on a temporary basis, and 5 percent have their residence outside of the Autonomous Community of Galicia and will be incorporated for the first time into the Galician Health Service.

Of the total places offered in the specialty of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology, 14 correspond to destinations in regional hospitals. In the specialty of Internal Medicine there are 19 places offered in these regional centers. These professionals are expected to join at the beginning of october the campus was made by the Galician Public Health System. The incorporation on the same date of the professionals who will be awarded in the open and permanent transfer competition in the specialty of Internal Medicine is also planned.

With the anticipated resolution of the selection and provision processes of these specialties, in which there is a shortage of professionalsespecially in regional hospitals, aims to achieve a coordinated response to healthcare needs in the Galician Health Service as a whole and, consequently, adequate healthcare for the population of the different health districts.

On the other hand, the competition-competition of the remaining categories/specialties included in the same call continues its development and is expected to be resolved in the last quarter of the year.



Term for the choice of destination

Applicants will have a period of ten business daysbetween next September 6 and 19, to select the destinations offered in order of priority.



Process

The choice of destination will be made through the information system Fides/file-ein accordance with the procedural bases published in the Official Gazette of Galicia on June 5, 2020. The computer application will make visible each and every one of the places offered in the respective category and will provide information to the applicant about the position and order of priority that it occupies in the process, for the purposes of choosing a destination, according to the turn of participation and the score achieved in it.

The selection of destinations will be made in order of preference and will require the electronic signature and presentation by electronic registration. The applicant will have the same options as in the face-to-face act.

After the deadline for the selection of destinations, the information system will carry out the automatic awarddepending on the shift and order of priority achieved by each applicant in the process and according to the order of preference in the selection of destinations made by them.