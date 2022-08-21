Wayne Rooney attacks Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford again

Manchester United’s difficulties are causing ink to flow. The former Mancunians speak in turn about the catastrophic situation facing the Red Devils. After Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand, it’s Wayne Rooney’s turn to talk about his former club. In the columns of Timesthe 36-year-old former England international striker (120 caps/53 goals) explains what he would do in place of Erik ten Hag for the cases of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford, but also to put Manchester United back on track. good tracks:

” But I wouldn’t play Cristiano Ronaldo, and I wouldn’t play Marcus Rashford. If I were Ten Hag, my main concern would be bringing energy to the pitch, and United’s inability to sign a No.9 means they have relied on Ronaldo against Brentford, even if he hasn’t trained much with the team. It looks like he needs time to get back into shape. He also made it known that he wanted to leave the club. I don’t know his reasons but, as I wrote in my last column, I would let him – he is a great player and will always score goals but Ten Hag’s job is to produce a team that can fight for the title in three or four years. That means rebuilding with younger players. As for Marcus, I think he needs to do some soul-searching and know what he wants, for his own good, first and foremost. Because looking at him, it’s a real concern: it looks like he wants to be somewhere other than on a football field. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him smile on the pitch. His performance has gone down – he hasn’t been capped by England for over a year. I want what’s best for him. He’s a lovely lad, a local guy who came through the ranks at United and who everyone wants to see succeed. But look at the difference between Marcus today and when he arrived in the team: the passion he showed, the smile on his face when he scored. It’s day and night. “To see what will be the match against Liverpool at home on Monday. For the moment, Manchester United is dead last in the Premier League with two defeats on the clock.