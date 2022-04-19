Wayne Rooney relegated to the third division with Derby County

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

Mexico City / 04.18.2022 13:13:04





The Derby County coached by Wayne Rooney consummated his relegation to the third division of English football after losing 1-0 this Monday against Queens Park Rangers. Rooney’s challenge to keep Derby in the Championship It was huge after the historic club had 21 points withdrawn at the beginning of the championship due to its financial problems.

The Derby He was legally intervened in September and the press even speculated on the possibility that the club could not finish the season.

Results this afternoon mean we’ll fall short in our attempts to overcome the obstacles in front of us this season. Thank you for your incredible support during the most challenging of campaigns ????????????#DCFC #dcfcfans pic.twitter.com/9dxXL3u8Qy — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 18, 2022

The 1-0 defeat against QPR together with Reading’s draw against Swansea (4-4) meant the mathematical relegation of the ‘Rams‘, that if those 21 points had not been withdrawn for economic reasons, he would be comfortably installed in the middle of the table, far from relegation.

On the other hand, Fulham Y Bournemouth remain outstanding in the first two positions of the Championshipwhich means the direct ascent to the premier league the next season.

The Fulham leads the table with a 10-point advantage over Huddersfield (3rd) before playing on Tuesday against Preston (15th), while the Bournemouth defeated 3-0 at Coventry (11th) and has an advantage of four units over his first pursuer.