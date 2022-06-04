Wayne Rooney responds to Cristiano Ronaldo, not without irony – Foot11.com

The battle between Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo continues. At a press conference, the Englishman responded to the Portuguese, evoking CR7’s biggest rival: Cristiano Ronaldo. More

Rooney-Ronaldo, in the playground

To you, to me. As on the pitch, in the heyday of Manchester United, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo pass each other, but this time through the media, and it’s not really caviar.

First criticized by Wayne Rooney and Jamie Carragher, Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to respond to the two English legends, saying they were jealous of him. Rooney had indeed asked CR7 to agree to leave the hand to young people, highlighting his inability to make a difference since his return to Manchester United. Cristiano’s attack did not go undefended.

“All the players are jealous of Cristiano”

In a press conference before the Derby County meeting in Swansea (this Saturday April 9 at 4 p.m.), Wayne Rooney responded to Cristiano Ronaldo, not without humor and irony. The former glory of Man United even talked about Leo Messi to tackle his former teammate. The Portuguese will appreciate.

“I would say that there is not a single football player on the planet who is not jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo. The career he’s had, the trophies he’s won, the money he’s won, his chocolate bars, his body. I think all players except Lionel Messi are jealous of Cristiano Ronaldo.” Wayne Rooney at a press conference

The season of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United is not the one expected. Seventh in the Premier League, the Red Devils took the door in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Atlético de Madrid. Worse, Man United was eliminated prematurely from the two domestic cups. A dark season that could have great consequences. The Mancunian club could, according to the British press, undergo a major restructuring, with many departures. Including that of CR7?