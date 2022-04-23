Wayne Rooney turned down Man Utd’s offer to join Erik Ten Hag

Midtime Editorial

It seems that expected return of one of the Manchester United stars will have to wait, because according to different press reports, Wayne Rooney reportedly turned down Red Devils offer to work alongside Erik Ten Hag.

According to information published by the media The Athleticthe coach of Derby County he has no plans to leave his team I thought a few days ago his relegation to the third division of English football.

From the Old continent It is also reported that one of the reasons why Rooney would have rejected the invitation of the team where he shone as a footballer was because he was not attracted to the project of the new strategist of the Red Devils.

It should be remembered that it was this Thursday when the Man Utd confirmed the arrival at his bench of the strategist Erik Ten Hagwho will take the reins of the English team after conclude his stage as DT of Ajax from Amsterdam.

How is Man United progressing?

Five days before the end of the youseason 2021-22 Premier League, the Manchester United move up to sixth place of the general table with 54 points; is three units behind Arsenal, who is fighting for a place in the Europe League either Champions League.