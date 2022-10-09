Wayne Rooney’s advice to Cristiano Ronaldo
Between them, they brought glory to Manchester United under the leadership of Alex Ferguson. Wayne Rooney now gives advice to Cristiano Ronaldo who is having a complicated start to the season.
Now a manager, Wayne Rooney gives advice to Cristiano Ronaldo who is having a complicated start to the season in the colors of Manchester United: “ I’m sure if he stays patient, his chance will come, and it will be up to him to take it and try to come back. he said, reports L’Equipe.
A different manager for a different game
Cristiano Ronaldo has only had one Premier League start this season. A situation that weighs on him when he even wanted to leave the Mancunian club during the last summer transfer window of 2022. For his part, Wayne Rooney is aware of the difficult situation of his ex-teammate: “ Cristiano is no longer the player he was when he was 22-23, and the coach has a different way of playing that works ” he added.
Join us on our Instagram account or find football’s best statements
Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news:
Premier League: The results of the 10th day
After the successes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham on Saturday afternoon, it’s Arsenal’s turn to win this Sunday. The Gunners won the clash against Liverpool (3-2). All results below. Saturday October 8, 2022 Bournemouth – Leicester City: 2-1 Goals: Billing (67th), Christie (71st) for Bournemouth – Daka (10th) for LeicesterChelsea […]
Tottenham are eyeing one of their former players
Tottenham are considering signing one of their former players in an upcoming Premier League transfer window. Dennis Cirkin would indeed be in the sights of Spurs recruiters. Dennis Cirkin, former Tottenham player, could make a remarkable return to his training club. Spurs had surprisingly let him go permanently to Sunderland in 2021. This […]
Euro 2024: what draw for England?
The draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers was made this Sunday. England were not spared by fate and will have to fight to get out of their group. England will play against Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta. Only the first two will qualify for the final phase of Euro 2024 […]
Cody Gakpo on his way to Leeds?
PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo is set to join Leeds in the next Premier League transfer window. An agreement in principle would be concluded between the player and the English club. Leeds have agreed personal terms with Dutch international striker Cody Gakpo, the Mirror reports. The Yorkshire club are currently in negotiations with PSV […]