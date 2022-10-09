Wayne Rooney’s advice to Cristiano Ronaldo

Between them, they brought glory to Manchester United under the leadership of Alex Ferguson. Wayne Rooney now gives advice to Cristiano Ronaldo who is having a complicated start to the season.

Now a manager, Wayne Rooney gives advice to Cristiano Ronaldo who is having a complicated start to the season in the colors of Manchester United: “ I’m sure if he stays patient, his chance will come, and it will be up to him to take it and try to come back. he said, reports L’Equipe.

A different manager for a different game

Cristiano Ronaldo has only had one Premier League start this season. A situation that weighs on him when he even wanted to leave the Mancunian club during the last summer transfer window of 2022. For his part, Wayne Rooney is aware of the difficult situation of his ex-teammate: “ Cristiano is no longer the player he was when he was 22-23, and the coach has a different way of playing that works ” he added.

Join us on our Instagram account or find football’s best statements

Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news: