ways of diplomacy not exhausted. Putin withdraws part of the troops

It lasted three hours on face to face, in Moscow, between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two were seated at the now famous white table almost 6 meters long also used for the interview with French President Emmanuel Macron, adopted for Covid reasons but which has become the symbol of the distance between Russia and the West on the Ukrainian crisis. Even Scholz, like Macron, in fact refused the swab (he did it at the embassy, ​​not at the Russian doctors).

After the meeting, At the press conference Scholz said that the ways of diplomacy “are by no means exhausted”. “We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the security guarantees requested by Russia”. At the same time, he said, “I reiterated that we perceive the movement of Russian troops on the borders as a threat”.

In turn, Putin said that “Germany is a key partner of Russia”. “We talked in depth about issues of bilateral interest” he said, adding that he had had “a very useful and meaningful dialogue with the Chancellor”.

Responding to a question about the Duma’s (Russian Parliament) request to recognize the two pro-Russian separatist republics of Lugansk and Donetsk, Ukraine, Putin said: “Our view is that what is happening in Donbass is genocide”.

The readiness of the Kremlin leader to talk about regional security, expressed in receiving Scholz, did not, however, clarify what the outcome of the arm wrestling over Kiev’s entry into NATO. For Moscow it must never happenbut Westerners cannot accept it, at least formally and in writing, as the Kremlin would like.

In the evening, the US president, Joe Biden, voiced the doubts of the allies but also their cautious availability: “The US is prepared, no matter what happens. An attack on Ukraine is always possible”. The United States, he added, “has not yet verified at this stage” the effective withdrawal of the Russians from the Ukrainian border. But he added: “We are eager to negotiate written agreements with Russia”, to propose “new measures on arms control and transparency”. Diplomacy must be given “every chance to succeed”. “We do not want to destabilize Russia”, he assuredholding out his hand to Putin.

Moscow: troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border has begun

On Tuesday morning, Moscow announced the start of the withdrawal of troops deployed on the border with Ukrainewhich would have “completed” the maneuvers in the area. The withdrawal “was planned,” the foreign minister said Serghei Lavrov, and “does not depend on Western hysteria”. The news spread by the West about a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “media terrorism,” he added.

“The date of February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day of the failure of the war propaganda by the West. Shamed and annihilated without firing a shot,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram. The Ministry of Defense also released the videos of the armored vehicles returning to their original bases once the exercises are over. The video shows the off-road march of tanks, as well as armored vehicles, infantry vehicles and artillery systems loaded onto a train.

The reaction of the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba: “Ukraine and Western countries have prevented the Russian ‘escalation'”.

But CNN shows troops massed on the border

However, CNN reports that, contrary to what was announced by Moscow, the massing of Russian troops and military devices on the border with Ukraine is continuing. The broadcaster has geolocated some videos circulating on social media and documenting these movements. Some of the videos come from official sources and have been analyzed by observers and compared with satellite images.

In particular, the CNN refers to movements near Belgorod, in western Russia, a short distance from the border and the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Another footage, posted on social media on Sunday, shows tanks moving near the village of Sereteno, about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border. The area around Voronezh also appears to be the scene of military movements, with tanks and infantry units.

Christo Grozev, director of the investigative journalism site Bellingcat, is also skeptical of the actual withdrawal, specialized in fact-checking: “” As part of a joint monitoring task force of Russian troop movements together with CITeam and The Insider, so far we see no evidence of a withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border “he writes on Twitter. “This may change in the next few hours or days, but for the moment the aggregate data from our CITeam colleagues show that various convoys that were moving towards the Ukrainian border are still moving in the same direction,” adds Grozev. , underlining that “the official statement of the Russian Defense speaks of the repatriation of troops from Belarusian exercises”, while the text “says nothing about the troops in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions”, on the Ukrainian border.

Di Maio in Kiev

“Reducing tensions” and “preserving peace and stability” is the declared goal of Di Maio’s mission to Kiev. Italy – said the head of the Farnesina – has a central role in international equilibrium, we continue to give our best with our diplomacy “.