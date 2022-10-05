ways to achieve psychological well-being

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We have government over our emotional world. Fortunately we are not ships at the mercy of the wind; however, this power is of little use if we are not aware of it. The question is, why do we make so few plans to feel better?

Do we have absolute control over how we feel? No. Can we make statements, and then execute them, so that our emotional state changes in a consciously directed way? Yes.

Anger, disappointment, anger, frustration, fear, anguish… Emotions with a negative valence have many faces and orchestrate deep discomfort. In this context, one of our most important goals should be to understand and manage all these realities.

Moving from emotional slavery to emotional self-mastery requires setting goals. Taking charge of what we feel will allow us to achieve what we want. Also, relate much better to others and have greater control over our lives. Just as we set personal, economic or physical health purposes, we should do the same in this matter.

After all, the emotional realm dominates our entire existence. It is the architect of everything we are, decide and carry out. Improving management at this level translates, almost inevitably, into an increased sense of control. Achieving emotional goals is a high-value strategy worth delving into.

Living with adequate emotional well-being is a wonderful gift that you can give yourself by learning to understand, regulate and channel each of these psychophysiological states.

There are many people who allow their emotions to rule them completely. This leads them to psychological discomfort.

What are emotional goals?

Just a few months ago, an investigation was carried out by Liverpool Hope University, the University of Warwick and the Autonomous University of Madrid. The objective was to delve into the emotional objectives that people set for themselves throughout our lives, from childhood to maturity.

Something that became evident in this work is that, for the human being, emotions are not just ways we feel: they are also mechanisms to take control of our lives. We are not only facing psychophysical states that overwhelm us, that bring us happiness, despair, panic or hope.

When we become aware of the power to govern our emotional world, we can begin to set goals. In other words, we began to make action plans to achieve goals, in the same way that we do in other areas, which is a fabulous tool for psychological well-being.

Emotional goals are reactions or states that we want to experience by practicing proper management or regulation of these states.. For example, I can set myself the goal of staying calm when presenting my work so as not to make a fool of myself and get a good grade. I can also make it a point not to get angry and lose my temper when I talk to a co-worker I don’t get along with. Let’s get more information.

Deciding what to do with your emotions, instead of allowing them to decide for you, should be one of your priority goals in your day to day life.

What kinds of goals or emotional goals are there?

There are two types of emotional goals. They are two strategies that, in some way, we have all experienced and carried out more than once without realizing it. They are the following:

hedonic goals: They consist of promoting a series of behaviors that allow us to feel good. The person who experiences great stress at work and sets out to have a good time over the weekend without thinking about anything else is such an example.

Instrumental goals in emotional matters are the most useful and beneficial for psychological well-being. They consist of promoting useful strategies with which to reduce emotions with a negative valence in a specific context. In this case, the hedonic and pleasurable emotion is not used as an escape mechanism, but it is proposed to regulate and manage that problematic state. Face it without avoiding.

To improve our emotional regulation, it will be useful for us to ask ourselves the following question: how do I want to feel in this situation? This will allow us to set goals and better control mechanisms.

There are always contexts and situations in which we can anticipate how we will feel and be prepared to act in the best way.

How to set instrumental emotional goals

Instrumental goals in emotional matters tell us that there are situations and contexts in which it is common to feel more harassed, stressed or worried. A) Yes, When we have a personal challenge ahead of us, it is interesting to ask ourselves the following question: how would I like to feel in that situation?

Let’s imagine that we have a stressful job or that there is someone who makes us uncomfortable or makes us angry frequently. In these cases, we can set ourselves the emotional goal of being able to act with greater self-control and solvency. The goal is not to “enjoy” or experience hedonic and pleasurable emotions. What we want is not to get hurt, to be calm. Act in balance.

In these cases, the instrumental goals propose us to reflect on the following:

All emotions are helpful, including negative ones. Anger, anger or anguish are only warning you of some threat that you must act on. And for this you need to calmly meditate and apply solutions to problems.

Anger, anger or anguish are only warning you of some threat that you must act on. And for this you need to calmly meditate and apply solutions to problems. We cannot let ourselves be carried away by felt emotions. To avoid these “kidnappings”, let’s reason, take a deep breath and assess what to do before reacting.

To avoid these “kidnappings”, let’s reason, take a deep breath and assess what to do before reacting. We must assume that we are not at the mercy of our emotions. We are all capable of developing strategies to modulate these states and use them in our favor.

Going from emotional slavery to self-control of emotions requires time and appropriate strategies. No one learns from one day to the next, but with will, focus and patience, we will rise up as effective managers of that universe that is so decisive in our lives.

