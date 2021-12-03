Investing in Bitcoin can be an excellent solution to earn money, but also not without risk. Here are the common ways to earn, or lose money with Bitcoin.

After a decade of price fluctuations and increasing adoption as a medium of exchange and investment product, the Bitcoin (BTC) it has helped many people to earn a fortune. But there are also numerous reports of people around the world becoming impoverished from the number one digital currency.

Ways to make (or lose) money with Bitcoin – Summary

Today Bitcoin is much loved but also despised; its supporters see it as the most profitable investment product of all time, while its critics describe it as the riskiest investment product ever.

But how can an investment product produce such high results? Is it too late to invest in Bitcoin today? What are the risks? These are some of the questions Bitcoin investors and enthusiasts ask themselves.

In this post, we help answer these questions by discussing the different ones ways you can make money with Bitcoin. We will also study how to preserve these gains by examining the most common ways through which cryptocurrency investors have lost money with Bitcoins and how to avoid them.

Ways to earn money with Bitcoin (BTC)

Before looking at the different ways in which people use Bitcoin to make moneyIt is important to note that the digital currency was not intended to serve as an investment product. Instead, it was designed to act as a medium of exchange and replace fiat currencies as the preferred means of payment. However over the years Bitcoin has gained popularity as a high yield investment product.

Here are the different ways you can make money with Bitcoin:

Bitcoin trading

Trading on Trading is by far the most popular and most common way to make money on Bitcoins (or lose them). As with traditional investments, Bitcoin trading involves buying at a low price and selling at a high price

In this case, you will want to buy at a falling price, wait for its value to rise, and sell before the trend reverses. To be successful in Bitcoin trading, you need basic skills like reading and interpreting price charts and different analytical tools. You might as well follow one reliable trading strategy.

With trading it is also possible wade when prices drop; in fact, the main trading platforms allow you to ‘bet’ on falling prices and earn if the forecast is correct.

Speculative trading will soon be very good on this type of asset as the prices are highly volatile. This allows virtually anyone to get in and out of a position quickly and make tangible profits with every trade.

Invest in Bitcoin

In a nutshell, theinvesting is similar to trading, with the only difference that it implies keeping the operation open for a longer time.

Investing in Bitcoin is often referred to as HODLing since it involves buying Bitcoin and holding it for long periods or until a time when you need to convert that investment into cash.

Unlike trading, which can be done by virtually anyone, investing is primarily intended for those people who believe in the future of digital currency. This type of investor is confident that i Bitcoin prices will continually rise and that their investment will be worth much more in the long run.

Most Bitcoin investors, therefore, buy digital currency today, hoping it can grow their investment portfolio in the years to come.

Bitcoin Mining

Mining is one of the most profitable ways to make money with Bitcoin. However, it is also the most expensive method of doing this. It involves investing in Bitcoin’s mining infrastructure – powerful computers or graphics cards – and going it alone or joining a Bitcoin mining pool.

It is the most profitable because it involves earning free Bitcoins while verifying and confirming transactions on the Bitcoin network. But it is also the most expensive because it involves substantial investments in infrastructure and electricity bills.

The only other option to buy Bitcoin mining hardware is to buy or subscribe to a Bitcoin cloud mining platform where you rent Bitcoin mining hardware for a one-time fee or in installments.

Bitcoin loan

The Bitcoin loan is slowly emerging as a competitive way to make money with Bitcoins. This is about lending your Bitcoin assets to traders or investors and earn interest in return.

It has been popularized by the rapid growth of the decentralized financial niche of the cryptocurrency industry. Today there are multiple online platforms in which it is possible to lend Bitcoins to traders and investors at highly competitive rates.

The most interesting thing about the Bitcoin loan is that it allows you to earn twice as much from Bitcoin holdings. To begin with, the loan does not hinder the appreciation of the value of your BTC and, in addition to the increase in value, its lenders will pay you interest.

Ways to lose money with Bitcoin (BTC)

When it comes to investing in Bitcoin, you can lose money as easily as you earned it. Here are the three most common ways Bitcoin investors have lost money over the past decade and how to avoid falling into the same trap.

Speculative trading on Bitcoin

When trading speculative Bitcoin, you are essentially taking advantage of the price volatility of the digital currency. However, Bitcoin prices are the hardest to read and predict, making Bitcoin trading one of the riskiest investment strategies.

It is not uncommon for Bitcoin to change the trend quickly and cause you to lose money or even reset your trading account in a short time. Wild volatility therefore makes trading Bitcoin the easy way to lose money, especially for inexperienced traders.

Solution: If you need to trade Bitcoin, practice on a demo account to perfect your skills. Secondly, always take advantage of risk management tools, study the basics of trading and follow a trading plan. Only when you manage to make steady profits will it be time to switch to real money.

Bitcoin scams

As Bitcoin’s popularity and price have increased over the years, it has attracted the attention of criminals and scammers. To date, Bitcoins worth billions of dollars have been lost to scammers luring their victims into investing in ponzi schemes or similar scams.

Today, the most popular Bitcoin scams are those derived from social engineering or phishing, a series of techniques aimed at inducing people to provide personal information such as passwords to access your wallet or exchange and use your identity to scam other online BTC investors.

Before making any type of investment, it is essential to do an Internet search to find reviews and comments from other investors.

Hacker and Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency hacking is on the rise and Bitcoin is the most targeted cryptocurrency. As its price tag and adoption increase in popularity, so does its appeal to criminals. Traditionally, these hackers targeted weakly protected crypto exchanges. Unlike in the past, which hackers were single elements scattered around the world, today much of the hacking is driven by elite hacker groups and state-backed entities.

They’ve also come up with more sophisticated hacks and often target larger targets, especially Bitcoin exchanges and wallet service providers. They also launched ransomware and even designed programs such as malware aimed at stealing Bitcoin or real information that could allow them to get their hands on your BTC.

How to keep your Bitcoin money safe?

