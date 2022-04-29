WBO and WBC created belts for the winner of the fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor

In commemoration of the historic night they will have Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden, who on Saturday will be the first women to headline a card at the legendary boxing cathedral in more than a century, both the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the World Boxing Council (WBC) created special straps to award to the winner of the fight.

On Thursday, the president of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Francisco “Paco” Valcárcel, took to the press conference held at the Hulu Theater the special 135-pound belt that will end up in the hands of the winner of the mega fight. . This was displayed on the edge of the platform.

“The design is ours”, Valcárcel said about the WBO belt. “It was hand-crafted in Thailand to our specifications. It is gold plated and the diamonds are original. We have a certificate of what you have. Already verified in Puerto Rico”, who did not want to reveal the total cost of the belt.

This added that it is the first belt that is prepared of that magnitude for women’s boxing.

The belts that Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will be disputing. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

“But we have given it to Canelo (Álvarez), it was used for the fight between (Anthony) Joshua and Andy Ruiz, and for the one between Teófimo (López) and (Terrence) Crawford,” added Valcárcel.

Likewise, the World Boxing Council (WBC), produced a special belt, which visited different places in New York City this week in social responsibility activities in which he was introduced to amateur boxers in different gyms and boxing clubs, emphasizing the power of women.

In Saturday’s clash, Taylor will expose his lightweight championships (135 pounds) from the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF). ).

Serrano, meanwhile, holds the WBA and WBO featherweight (126-pound) belts, but is moving up in weight to challenge the Irishwoman and try to keep her four crowns.