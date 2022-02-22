WBSC possible Mexico line up for World Classic 2023

The days go by and the beginning of WBSC World Baseball Classic is getting closer. That is why the media is already making predictions about what the teams will contribute to this event organized by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). Here we present the possible line up of Mexico for the competition scheduled for the 2023.
The 2023 World Classic is drawing near and the expectation around the teams that will participate in it is growing more and more. Mexico would have enough material to put together a competitive and powerful line up.
On this occasion we have taken as an example the alignment that the journalist Fernando Ballesteros has made on what the ‘Aztecs’ could present to face the rest of the invited nations.
Possible line up of Mexico for the 2023 World Classic
- Luis Urías-SS
- Tirso Ornelas-LF
- Alex Verdugo CF
- Ramon Urias-2B
- Alexander Kirk-C
- Isaac Paredes-3B
- Joey Meneses-1B
- Roberto Ramos-BD
- Sebastian Elizalde-RF
The shared line up is only one option of the several that the future manager could present, since in addition to these names he would have others such as Esteban Quiroz, Julián León, Julián Ornelas, César Salazar, Alexis Wilson, Isaac Rodríguez and others.
What is certain is that Mexico will surely seek to take its best men with the intention of going even further than what they achieved in the 2017 edition of the World Baseball Classic.
Adda Lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Bachelor of Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Interamerican University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB). ), Mexican Pacific League (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern for the Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club of the LMB, with whom I attended the 2019 King’s Series. I have done work for social networks such as the coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was at a game of the Leones de Yucatán, at the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; And that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team I love and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I play baseball most of the time, my sport, at first, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.
see more