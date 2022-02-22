WBSC possible Mexico line up for World Classic 2023

The days go by and the beginning of WBSC World Baseball Classic is getting closer. That is why the media is already making predictions about what the teams will contribute to this event organized by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). Here we present the possible line up of Mexico for the competition scheduled for the 2023.

The 2023 World Classic is drawing near and the expectation around the teams that will participate in it is growing more and more. Mexico would have enough material to put together a competitive and powerful line up.

On this occasion we have taken as an example the alignment that the journalist Fernando Ballesteros has made on what the ‘Aztecs’ could present to face the rest of the invited nations.

Possible line up of Mexico for the 2023 World Classic

Luis Urías-SS Tirso Ornelas-LF Alex Verdugo CF Ramon Urias-2B Alexander Kirk-C Isaac Paredes-3B Joey Meneses-1B Roberto Ramos-BD Sebastian Elizalde-RF

The shared line up is only one option of the several that the future manager could present, since in addition to these names he would have others such as Esteban Quiroz, Julián León, Julián Ornelas, César Salazar, Alexis Wilson, Isaac Rodríguez and others.

What is certain is that Mexico will surely seek to take its best men with the intention of going even further than what they achieved in the 2017 edition of the World Baseball Classic.