“We Afghan journalists from Herat escaped the Taliban and were welcomed in Italy” – Corriere.it

from Arezoo Yahya Zadeh and Ghazal Yahya Zadeh

Arezoo and Ghazal, two sisters, arrived in our country with their family on 26 August. They won the 2021 European Investigative and Judicial Journalism Award

We introduce ourselves, we are Arezoo Yahya Zadeh and Ghazal Yahya Zadeh, two young sisters, journalists and human and social rights activists in Herat, Afghanistan. We are the first girls, pioneers, who have approached the media in the province of Herat. We have worked for about ten years in various Afghan media, collaborating with the main television and radio stations in the country.

In the last 20 years in Afghanistan, despite the domination of the Republic and the climate of democracy, the phenomena of violence, gender discrimination, social inequality, environmental prejudices, social restrictions, widespread corruption, illegality, coercion, patriarchy and conditions of war they have always been great challenges for Afghan citizens.

Especially for us women.



For us it has always been a challenge: every banality is a challenge for a woman in Afghanistan. Every day, entering the workplace, we have accepted many adversities, faced difficulties and worked hard day and night living with apprehensions and fears. We are women. Afghan society still lacked a spirit of harmony, integration and support for women. A false society, with a serious need for knowledge, for capacity building, which was unable to raise the level of thought and culture of the population.

Afghan women they have fought valiantly for the past 20 years. With self-denial and courage they have been able to achieve self-confidence and even self-sufficiency in various fields including economic, social, political, sporting, commercial, agricultural and technological. Be free.

Our social and work projects were starting to take shape, the change had begun. The direction was the right one, the road was drawn, we saw a future. Unfortunately, on August 15, 2021, everything changed: our great hopes, dreams, projects were shattered. They have taken control of Afghanistan. With their entry into the cities, in Kabul, everything in people’s lives has changed and suddenly the bright day of the Afghan people turned into a dark night.

With the advent of the Taliban the dark years of women have begun again, the gates of the media have been closed, the activities of organizations and institutions have been stopped, the streets empty. The atmosphere of fear, anger and hatred is back. All our dreams have been shattered, the achievements of the last 20 years have been shattered.

In recent years, however, something has changed in the heads of people, of women. These 20 years have taught us that we can be free. They taught us that we can be good and successful at work, that we too can go to school, we can walk the streets, we can go to the gym, we can do all those things that were previously unthinkable. With the advent of the Taliban all this would no longer be possible.



The return of the Taliban has been of great impact for us and for our families: a shock. We were worried about our lives and the uncertain future. Certain that the Taliban would take revenge on journalists, journalists and community activists. After Herat fell into the hands of the Taliban, we, two young and up-and-coming journalists, suffered severe psychological trauma. We were seriously threatened, forced to leave our homes, wandered in hiding for days in search of a place to hide. We felt threatened as never before, death didn’t seem so far away. No one was helping or supporting us, we had no light of hope and all roads and opportunities for salvation were closed to us. We did not know what to do.

At the height of this desperation and this endless flight we contacted our dear Italian friends, Soldiers of the Italian Army. They immediately worried about us and our family, right from the first contact. We relied completely on them, we felt we could do it. They told us to be patient, to stay safe and that they would give us news as soon as possible. Interminable waits, hours that seemed like years. They promised to try to save us from that situation, they asked us to trust them and we did. Our wait did not last long. A few days later, with the help of our best friends Rosa, Francesca, Mariana and Federica we left for Kabul. 800 km of travel in anonymity, hidden, terrified. It took us a full day to reach Kabul. Once you arrived at the airport the chaos began. People flocked, phone lines didn’t work, terror was in everyone’s eyes and screams. Three days, endless. Made of attempts, failures, tears, fear and anguish. Anguish of not being able to do it.

What our eyes have seen cannot be told. Outside the Kabul airport there was the despair of an entire people in search of safety, in search of a future, of freedom. Although the situation was very hard, we never lost hope and our friends never abandoned us. They were with us every day, 24 hours a day. Confronting us, calming us and reassuring us.

On the 26th of August our nightmare ended, we were recovered with our family. Greetings. For us it was a miracle and we are infinitely grateful for the efforts of our friends and the Italian Army who have helped us in the worst version of Afghanistan. We have been living in Italy for more than two months now, we have entered a new phase of our lives. The Italian Government, the Italian authorities and the Italian people have very big hearts and we continue to receive infinite kindness from them. Thanks.

Our joy exploded when we learned that the Socio-Cultural Association “Sirio”, chaired by Dr. Massimo Scuderi, identified us as winners of the Special Recognition for International Journalism of theEuropean Award Investigative and Judicial Journalism 2021. For us it is an immense, indescribable pride and gratification. We, Afghan journalists, are honored that our efforts and struggle have been recognized. This recognition will make our lives grand and our goals broader so that we can continue to work in this direction. Thanks to the President Massimo Scuderi for choosing us. We hope that the day will come when Afghan women will be able to live like women in other countries and enjoy all their rights., without wars or violence. We thank once again the Italian Army, the Italian Government and the Italian people all. Thank you for the nobility of spirit, for the support and for the great help to us two sisters journalists and to our family.

Long live the courage and courage of Afghan women.