“We aim for 9 ″ 62-9 ″ 63 on 100 meters, there is no satisfaction!” – OA Sport

The difficulty comes now. Marcell Jacobs, undoubtedly, he is one of the sports icons of this 2021: his two golds at the Tokyo Olympics, in the 100 meters and in the 4 × 100, represent a priceless gem that no one on the eve of the Games could have remotely dreamed. The Italy of athletics, fresh from the ‘zero’ in Rio de Janeiro, was pushed by the exploits of its new heroes and among these is the native of El Paso.

Confirmation, however, will be, as we know, the most complicated thing. However, in Jacobs and his coach Paolo Camossi there is no such fear. There is no lack of stimuli to demonstrate that what happened in Japan was not the result of chance, but of a growth process that the Italian athlete has sublimated on the Japanese track.

Camossi, interviewed by Repubblica, raises the bar and foresees a very ambitious 100-meter time trial: “9 ″ 62-9 ″ 63. When we have two meters of wind in favor. In 4 and a half years Marcell has re-established his motor pattern. He comes from the long jump, he was used to another type of rhythmic running and six attempts, while in the 100 if you miss one thing you are out. We are not full, nor do we want to stop going fast. After Tokyo we were angry about that time, because from 9 ″ 79 it went to 9 ″ 80. We, we are not satisfied“, The words of the technician.

It will be a year full of commitments for the Olympic champion, according to a very clear modus operandi: “My philosophy is that you train to compete. Now we leave for training in Tenerife, in February we will be at the indoor absolute in Ancona, in March at the Indoor World Championships in Belgrade, in June at the Golden Gala in Rome, in July at the Eugene World Championships, in August at the European Championships in Munich. In between the meetings and a couple of 200 meters to learn how to manage the curve, without the straight becoming a mountain climb. The 200 will force him to run cheaper and I have something new and different to play with“Revealed Camossi.

Going into more detail, Jacobs’ coach highlighted interesting aspects: “We noticed a problem in the right leg, which doesn’t go as fast as the left one, we certainly can’t say that it brakes, but it certainly is towing, it is not in the service of movement. Extracting a wisdom tooth improved posture. In addition we changed the start which created holes in his action. His foot remains on the ground very little, 0 ″ 79. Marcell slides on the track, has very long legs, like Bolt, is able to run relaxed, this is the real difference, especially in the last part of the race“.

Camossi then specified with respect to some thorny issues. First of all on the relay: “He just expressed the desire to be able to run the last leg sometimes. The atmosphere among the boys is good. I don’t see anything wrong with it“. Secondly, on the relationship ended with the nutritionist scavengers who risks the trial with other subjects due to doping issues: “Yes, we were very clear about the termination of the relationship“.

