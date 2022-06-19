“We all deserve forgiveness,” says Khloé Kardashian about Tristan: is she as blind as Niurka in The House of Celebrities?

Although she was the one who suffered in her own flesh such a disappointment in love, Khloé Kardashian has been very attentive to the broadcast this Thursday of the last episode of the reality show ‘The Kardashians’, the one that documents precisely the moment in which his sentimental relationship with tristan thompson It definitely exploded in the air after the umpteenth infidelity perpetrated by the basketball player.

The last chapter of the first season concluded in the most dramatic way possible, with a resigned Khloé finally accepting that her love affair with the NBA star could not continue. Just a few days earlier, Thompson admitted that he had had an affair with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, whom he also got pregnant. It took several weeks for the athlete to officially take responsibility for the creature, confirming that the future baby was his.

In order to settle this controversial issue once and for all, Khloé has turned to her Instagram account to reflect on what happened and ask her fans, just like she has, to turn the page and look to the future with optimism and without grudges In her opinion, everyone deserves a new chance in life to make amends, including the father of her daughter True, which does not mean that she has any intention of reconciling with him again.

“We all deserve forgiveness and above all love. Life is full of lessons, of moments that teach you how to improve. We must handle them with grace and love, even if they hurt us deeply, ”Kim Kardashian’s sister has written as a moral for her eventful sentimental life.

Many believe that Khloé Kardashian is guilty of being innocent and naive… She is as blind as Niurka in La Casa de los Famosos, for continuing to believe and giving opportunities to tristan thompson.

