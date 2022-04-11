We all drink them, but these famous light drinks can “cause cancer”

The beautiful days are starting again, the heat, and so what’s better than cool light drinks? Maybe so as not to nullify the sacrifices of the diet.

In fact, “sugar-free” or light drinks can be very “harmful” to health. Numerous studies confirm what has been announced for years. In other words, “zero calories”, as we find written on the labels, does not necessarily mean more well-being and benefits for the diet.

In a previous article, we talked about the paradox of a sweet food that can decrease blood sugars. Today, however, we are dealing with the opposite paradox: i sweeteners synthetic – and calorie-free – can lead to numerous Health problems. From obesity to cancer. But let’s get a better understanding of why, reporting who they are the latest studies on it.

Are light drinks bad for your health?

Many have also asked nutrition experts and of healthwhich in recent years have carried out multiple studies. The item, the effects of sweeteners used in light drinks, such as Acesulfame-K And Aspartane, on the organism. The results are truly troubling. Also because a consumer buys “sugar-free” drinks, perhaps precisely because he wants to take care of himself. In reality it seems to be the “wrong choice”.

There are above all two, the “indicted” sweeteners. Aspartame it is the first. It is found in many products that we consume habitually, such as chewing gumthe carbonated drinks oi bottled teabut also in snacks packaged, in yogurt and in ice creams. In all “light” products but not only, therefore. Well, according to various studies, consuming Aspartame increases the odds from breast cancer and to go to meet obesity – and therefore all related problems.

Also the Acesulfame “Don’t joke”. Meanwhile, she has a sweetening power 200 times greater than normal sugar. And it is found not only in the light and carbonated drinksbut also in bakery products industrial and long-life foods. In addition to putting a cancer riskit seems that the consumption of this chemical sugar leads to development glucose intolerance.

What the experts say

The studypublished in the well-known magazine PLOS Medicinereports i results of a research that lasted 8 years on hundreds of thousands of people who have consumed artificial sugars in this period of time. Obviously in large quantities. The adultsmen and women, kept under observation, were then found more “prone” to developing tumorsespecially the otherwiseand also obesity And imbalances in blood sugar.

Scholars claim that the persons under observation they had at the same time also unhealthy eating habits. It cannot be said that there is a mathematical certainty that synthetic sweeteners cause cancer, but along with other factors – just like an unbalanced lifestyle – probably the risks increase.

In the doubtit’s better prefer freshly squeezed fruit juices and products that contain as little sugar as possible. Looking at the labelswe can realize how many drinks and food that we consume are “filled” with preservatives, sugars and additiveswhich surely they don’t have an impact properly healthy in our body.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)