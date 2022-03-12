“We all have the period. Let’s celebrate it”: Red, the new Pixar movie that breaks the period taboo

Sandra Oh says it should be “normalized” for girls to have periods in movies.

Sandra Oh, the star of the series “Killing Eve” who became known for “Grey’s Anatomy”, did not hesitate when she was offered the voice of a character from the latest Pixar film, “Red” (red, in English), a tape that She talks about blushing, big emotions, and, yes, her period.

The animated film opens on March 11 only on the Disney Plus platform.

“I was very happy that there was a movie about this,” Oh told the BBC. “I think it’s something that is not mentioned enough, So being a part of a movie that talks about puberty is important to me.”

