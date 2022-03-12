“We all have the period. Let’s celebrate it”: Red, the new Pixar movie that breaks the period taboo

7 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, Sandra Oh says it should be “normalized” for girls to have periods in movies.

Sandra Oh, the star of the series “Killing Eve” who became known for “Grey’s Anatomy”, did not hesitate when she was offered the voice of a character from the latest Pixar film, “Red” (red, in English), a tape that She talks about blushing, big emotions, and, yes, her period.

The animated film opens on March 11 only on the Disney Plus platform.

“I was very happy that there was a movie about this,” Oh told the BBC. “I think it’s something that is not mentioned enough, So being a part of a movie that talks about puberty is important to me.”

Oh voices Ming, Mei’s mother, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl.

Mei is bright, sociable and gets along with his parents, a happily married couple. Director and co-writer, Domee Shi, and her co-writer, playwright Julia Cho, drew inspiration from her own childhood to create a recognizable yet original heroine.

Mei surfs her life pretty well, until you the wave of hormones arrives.

From girl to panda

The hormonal rush can make us lose our way at some point, but in the case of Mei it is more striking: whenever she gets overwhelmed or something makes her uncomfortable, she transforms into a giant red panda, a cute version of the Incredible Hulk.

One morning, Mei wakes up to see that it is a giant red panda. She is annoyed by this sudden transformation and hides in the bathroom, a little grossed out by her new body hair and the smell of her armpits.

This direct metaphor tries to show the chaotic consequences young women face when physical and mental changes arrive so big that it supposes the puberty.

After a while, her mother asks her a subtle question: “Did the red peony bloom?” The nicety ends when Ming walks into the bathroom with a stack of sanitary pads and painkillers.

image source, pixar Caption, Mei’s friends are very understanding of her transformation into a panda.

Rosalie Chang plays Mei and says that the film resonated with her in real life. When she started recording she was 12 years old and currently she is 16. “I went through puberty throughout this movie”he explains without a hint of embarrassment, unlike his character.

“The film doesn’t apologize for addressing puberty. It’s not trying to hide, it’s not trying to be bland. It just says it straight,” he says, noting that “It’s a really taboo subject, although everyone goes through it.”

Chang sees the alter ego of the clumsy and emotional panda as a “metaphor of change and disorder”.

“He’s very similar, but different from me: He growls a little more, he has bigger outbursts,” he laughs.

The importance of talking about the rule

Pixar has already explored the emotions of a young girl in “Inside Out” and the tensions between mother and daughter in “Brave,” but “Red” is the first foray into the theme of puberty.

It’s not a topic that comes up very often in family movies.

Director Domee Shi says the idea of ​​including menstruation and the embarrassment that girls may feel was in her head “from the beginning”. Precisely the film deals with menstruation very delicately and shows how Mei feels especially embarrassed with her mother’s reaction.

“It didn’t feel right to me if we didn’t talk about it,” says the filmmaker, who won the 2019 animation Oscar for “Bao” and co-wrote “Red” with Julia Cho.

Producer Lindsey Collins says that they evaluated the film’s reception in the first projections they made for other Pixar colleagues. “I just got the crowd reaction of laughter and shock – it was the best response we could get,” she says.

image source, pixar Caption, The adaptation to the new body of Mei in panda mode gives hilarious moments in the film

Carolyn Danckaert, founder of the website To Mighty Girl, which includes advice for girls and parents on menstruation, tells the BBC that many parents “struggle to start conversations with their children about topics like puberty and menstruation, something that tweens often find embarrassing.”

“However, when they watch a movie together, they can use the character’s experience as an opportunity to address these issues with a little emotional distance, something that can reassure children,” he says.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The cast of “Red”: Director Domee Shi, actresses Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chang, and producer Lindsey Collins

Emma Thompson O’Dowd, a health and wellness specialist at global children’s charity Plan International UK, calls the film’s inclusion of menstruation “wonderful”.

His research suggests that “When girls start their periods for the first time, more than two-fifths feel anxious and a third of them are embarrassed”

“All children, but especially girls, need to learn that Menstruation is a healthy and normal part of life. Movies like “Red” help break down taboos and create opportunities for open and honest conversations.”

A milestone of animation in terms of gender

This film also stands out as the Pixar’s first film directed solely by a woman, with the all-female main team and an Asian-led cast.

As a curious fact, Chang had not realized this. “I didn’t even realize it was an all-female lead until the closing party, when I first saw the movie,” says the young actress.

Sandra Oh adds: “There are a lot of firsts in Red. And I think they should all be celebrated.”

image source, pixar Caption, The director of the film wanted there to be representation of the Asian community in the film

Pixar, which was bought by Disney in 2006, has made such films as “The Incredibles,” “Toy Story” and “Finding Nemo,” and has won numerous awards, including 18 Oscars.

The producer Collins says that the female team felt very supported by Pixar executives, who did not shy away from the theme of the film. He adds that being only women “gave us permission to stay bold.”

“When we were talking about the embarrassing and awkward moments that come out in the story, we could have found a lot of people saying ‘I have doubts about that part…’ but instead we found ourselves surrounded by women saying ‘Oh my God, that made me laugh. It totally happened to me.'”

Visibility to the Asian community

“Red” is also part of the popularity phenomenon of Asian-directed movies and TV shows, including Oscar-nominated “Drive My Car” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” along with Oscar-winning “Parasite” and the popular “The Squid Game”, to name just a few.

Beyond popularity, it is a visibility issue. The director of the film, who is Chinese-Canadian, talks about the importance of “being what you can see” and highlights what happened to him about it in his childhood: “I didn’t feel like there was much representation for me and my family, I didn’t see myself reflected in the media.”

For its part, Sandra Oh, who is Asian-Canadian-American, she said in a statement to Elle Canada in 2020 that she is “especially interested in roles that explore a character’s race.”

“This is exactly the project I was looking for,” she says of “Red,” clearly delighted that there is now “More opportunities to tell stories that I couldn’t tell early in my career.”

image source, pixar Caption, The film shows that the relationship between mothers and daughters is sometimes complicated

mother and daughter relationship

“network” too focuses on mothers and daughters from all generations of the Mei family.

Ming wants his daughter to honor her traditions by working at the family temple and resists Mei’s urges to go out and be a typical teenager.

Oh talks about this sometimes complicated relationship and talks about ming like someone “lovesto and hypervigilant a pretty accurate description.

“I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have a complicated relationship with their mother,” he says. “No It’s a matter of running away from this. It’s something lovingbut it’s also a difficult time in a young person’s life.”

Shi adds that there were many people on the team of Asian descent or migrants with “similar stories of feeling that pressure and tension with their mothers and fathers.” And he maintains that “it was very important for us to tell this nuanced story.”

“Mei really loves her mother and She wants to be a good daughter, but she is growing up in a world that is very different from her parents’.it says.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Billie Eilish has had a part in the soundtrack of the film

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t align with what Ming thinks is best or appropriate,” Chang says, while Collins adds: “When you’re 13, going to your first concert is life or death.its a big problem”.

A soundtrack for a generation

The concert that Mei wants to go to is the 4*Towna boy band that the protagonist finds particulately attractive. Mei, along with hordes of other teenagers, is desperate to go to her concert.

4*Town is a fictional group in the film but their three songs were written by pop star Billie Eilish and her brotherthe musician Finneas O’Connell, who also co-wrote the James Bond theme for “No Time to Die.”

Collins explains that “there is something special in being able to speak to a generation” and so they approached them. “My kids are huge music lovers, and in 2016 they were constantly listening to Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes,’ so it clearly speaks to them in a profound way,” she adds.

But despite the allure of 4*Town, it’s really the giant red panda that takes center stage in this movie.