Erik Lira said he trusts the innocence of Joaquín ‘N’, arrested and detained in the Altiplano Prison for alleged organized crime

MEXICO — Erik Lyraplayer of Blue Crossspoke about the situation Joaquin ‘N’who until a few days ago was a technical assistant at John Reynoso in the sky-blue team and who was arrested by elements of the Office of the Special Prosecutor for Organized Crime Investigation (SEIDO) outside the La Maquina concentration hotel, located in San Jerónimo, Mexico City.

“Obviously it’s something that weighed on all of us, that was important to the team, we’re all together, supporting him, praying for him to come out as soon as possible and we all know he’s innocent,” said the player this Saturday after the game against Chivas.

Joaquin ‘N’ He was arrested and transferred to the Altiplano Maximum Security Prison after 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, judicial sources reported to ESPN, due to alleged crimes related to organized crime, against health and money laundering.

That same Tuesday, after the semifinal match of the Concacaf Champions League against Pumas, the club announced its separation without giving details of what had happened hours before.

Joaquín Velázquez is detained in the Altiplano prison. ESPN

The legal process against Joaquin ‘N’ It began in 2018 and the authorities had been investigating for about five months, in addition to the appearance on the bench of the Blue Crossin the first leg against Pumas, helped to corroborate the identity of the subject now detained.

On the sporting level, Lira himself recognized the failure that was the non-classification in the international game against the felines and stressed that now they are working to get ahead.

“What happened this week was a failure, a team like Blue Cross he has to fight for a final and today is soccer, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. You have to raise your face. There is concern, Cruz Azul always has to win and we are all aware of that. We want to close well and we are in debt”, concluded the youth.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to Mexican laws, regarding the presumption of innocence, for the dissemination of information and images in the Criminal Justice System, “only the name without surnames of the accused and / or accused ( a), replacing them with an ‘N’, in addition to “pixelating the image from the beginning of the nose to the edge of the eyebrow”.