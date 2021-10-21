News

We all know ‘The Rock’, but do you know who his daughter is? She also embarked on the path of wrestling

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

We all know ‘The Rock’, but have you ever seen the actor’s daughter? You won’t believe your eyes.

American actor, film producer and former wrestler, Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, is a true star. During his career he has won nineteen titles and ten are world titles.

Seeing The Rock’s daughter will leave you speechless (source getty)

Read also You will not find it difficult to recognize him: he is the beloved singer as a child, for him time has not passed

Success, fame, popularity, he is not lacking. Perhaps, not all of them are healthy, but the actor has appeared twelve times on video game covers. In the 2000s, he decided to take the road of cinema. Remember his first starring role? Impossible to forget. Johnson starred in 2002 in the film The Scorpion King. From the fifth film, the star became part of the saga of Fast and Furious. His career is packed with successes, with films, TV series, and hundreds of characters brought to the stage. As we told you, the actor is a former wrestler, but maybe, don’t you know that, his daughter too, has decided to take the same path. Have you ever seen it?

Read also Dwayne Johnson victim of Coronavirus: “It was hard”, even wife and daughters infected

It is the very famous ‘The Rock’: seeing her daughter will leave you breathless, she is beautiful

Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, it never stops. For the uninitiated, in the United States, from February 16, 2021, debuted the series based on the actor’s life, entitled Young Rock. The plot, set in 2032, and sees the actor, candidate for the presidency of the United States of America, reflect on his past, on his youth, and tell all the moments that formed him, with a strong reference to the important people .

Loading...
Advertisements

Read also Cachet Hollywood actors: the ranking of the highest paid in 2020, still on the podium

The series is still on the air today. Obviously, the protagonist is The Rock himself, who plays himself, but there are other characters who play his role, in different years. In Italy, it is still unpublished. As we know, the actor is a former wrestler, but perhaps you don’t know that his daughter has also taken this same path. Have you ever seen it?

The Rock with his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson
source getty

Here is a shot with his father. She is Simone Alexandra Johnson and she is 20 years old, and she is the eldest. The young woman did not want to take the path of Hollywood cinema, as The Rock did later, but that of wrestling.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

868
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
698
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
643
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
526
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
478
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
441
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
371
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
331
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
284
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
283
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top