‘We already have plans for the crossover’

The Eternals it will be a rather peculiar project: Chloe Zhao’s film seems to want to be based on a type of epicity and authorship different from what we have seen so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the characters played by Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and associates to occupy a role not yet very clear in the franchise.

The clear ideas, however, obviously have the Marvel Studios: while three new posters anticipate what we will see in The Eternals, in fact, one of the producers of the film confirms in an interview with Screen Rant that he is already aware of the floors of the Studios to make Ikaris and fellow adventurers interact with other Marvel heroes.

[Gli Eterni] it’s something like Doctor Strange or Black Panther, for which we felt there was enough history to be able to represent a small universe of its own in the beginning. But of course we have ideas on how things can end up in a crossover further. But this 10-character film with Dane Whitman, the Celestials and the Deviants felt like it already had enough material to play with.“were the words of Nate Moore.

How do you think the protagonists of the Chloe Zhao can interact with their MCU colleagues? Let us know in the comments! Also during the same interview, Nate Moore confirmed that we will not see the Ebon Sword in The Eternals.

