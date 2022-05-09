We already have the first images, and this will be Motorola’s new folding RAZR 2022

Share

If all the rumors agree, the new Moto RAZR 2022 looks very good: more refined design, dual camera and hardware with the highest possible performance.

Motorola continues to anticipate its next movements in the smartphone industryand if a few days ago we saw the new Moto G82, now the one that appears is the renewal of a folding Moto RAZR that is presented by filtering the first images live of some of its prototypes, coded as Motorola Maven by your development team.

Obviously we are talking about the third generation of Motorola’s quintessential foldablewhich is already in the ovens of Lenovo with the same form factor but an apparently much more refined design, which will seek minimize bending of the flexible panel and offer greater functionality for the external displaywhich in turn was already much more useful than in Samsung’s iconic Galaxy Z Flip3.

The colleagues from 91mobiles told us about it, who are always very attentive in India to the movements of a Motorola that has grown a lot in recent quarters thanks to a great job with its devices, something that will endorse this new Moto RAZR 2022 with design fashion and soul flagship It seems that his level will rise a lot.

The new RAZR of 2022 that Motorola is preparing for us looks very good, with high-performance hardware and a more careful finish in which new cameras of up to 50 megapixels fit and a hinge that minimizes folds.

Not in vain, the device has been completely redesigned to show us a cleaner front completely covered in black glass, housing a dual camera system in horizontal position and a larger screenwhich will allow us not only to see notifications but also to interact with the most basic functions of the smartphone.

The form factor is already known, it does not change in fact, but the hinge of ‘shell type’ will also receive improvements for hide or prevent bending of the flexible panelwhich we also see in another image although in his case it does not show us too many details, only the hole for the internal camera that replaces the old (and ugly) notch from the previous RAZR.

For his part, the fingerprint reader has been moved to the side in a more comfortable position, and the whole more balanced in terms of symmetries and construction.

And what about the hardware? Well this time it will be high performance, starting with the acclaimed chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and ending with a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED panel with FullHD+ resolutionwhich cools at a variable rate of up to 120 hertz.

In the middle, we will also find a 8 or 12 GB RAMan internal storage of 256 or 512 GB and the usual battery of connectivity protocols, starring in his case by 5G and the new Ultra Wide Band.

As for photography, what is present will be improved with a 32 megapixel Omnivision internal camerajoining two other cameras for the main module with a sensor Omnivision OV50A 50 megapixel with f/1.8 aperture and full matrix autofocus and another that combines a macro and ultra wide angle with 13 megapixels to offer versatility.

This new Motorola Moto RAZR 2022 should be presented sometime next summer, probably at the end of july or beginning of augustpremiering in China in color Quartz Black Y Tranquil Blue with a price that will surely be much more attractive than previous RAZR’s… Yes that sounds good!

