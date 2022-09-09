We already know the actor who will play Ezra Bridger in ‘Ahsoka’

the calendar of starwars for 2023 it is mainly made up of two widely anticipated premieres. The first, of course, is the third season of The Mandalorian, whose premiere is scheduled for February. However, we must not forget that it will also come Ahsoka. Regarding the latter, today we finally met the actor who will give life to the very Ezra Bridger.

The aforementioned character, a key piece in Star Wars Rebels and close friend of Ahsoka Tano, will be played by Eman Esfandias you have learned The Hollywood Reporter. Certainly, he is an actor whose career is in full swing. Before being signed by Disney, he appeared in Hosting 911, king richard and soon in The Inspection. Definitely, Ahsoka It is presented as a great opportunity to be known worldwide.

Thus, one of the biggest soap operas around starwars. And it is that the debut of Ezra Bridger in the format live action it is speculated since Ahsoka Tano appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian. However, Dave Filloni and his team decided to leave the presentation of the Jedi apprentice for a later time.

Beyond Eman Esfandi in the role of Ezra Bridger, the cast of Ahsoka has been adding other important figures over the months. Mary Elizabeth Winstead It is one of them, although at the moment we do not know what its role will be. It is speculated, yes, that she could give life to Hera Syndulla or Ar’alani. Likewise, the participation of Ivanna Sakhno Y Natasha Liu Bordizzo. In both cases, we also do not know their characters.

Other actors who will appear in Ahsoka

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the cast of Ahsoka is the presence of Hayden Christensen, who recently reprized Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. And why will he have minutes in Ahsoka? If you already saw Star Wars The Clone Wars Y Star Wars Rebels now you know; otherwise, here goes: Ahsoka Tano was Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice. Therefore, they had a close relationship before the Jedi was seduced by the Dark Side of the Force.

Now, given the location of Ahsoka in the timeline of starwarsthe appearance of Anakin Skywalker —or Darth Vader— will be through flashbacks. That does not detract from the matter, since it could be the first time that we see both characters together in a production. live action.

Of course, before the premiere of the third season of The Mandalorian Y Ahsokayou’ll enjoy Andor. The series of Captain Cassian Andor, who will again be played by the Mexican Diego Luna, premieres on September 21 exclusively on Disney +.