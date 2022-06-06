We already know what contained the mysterious envelope that Olivia Wilde received on stage

Photo credit: Greg Doherty – Getty Images

Since the ‘shock’ that it meant for us to find out about the relationship between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles We couldn’t help but keep abreast of everything that’s going on between these two lovebirds. The truth is that they never cease to surprise us… From their last date in which they dressed together to the new big man they share (and there are even rumors of wedding bells).

If we look back a little, we must remember that Olivia announced the end of her relationship with Jason Sudeikis in November 2020, with nine years of relationship and two children in common. At first, it was thought that it had been an amicable breakup and that they shared the care of their children. And maybe it was! Until the first photos of Olivia with Harry Styles came and angered her ex that she was still hopeful… Hopes that surely vanished when she moved in with the singer.

Harry and Olivia work together at the film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in which Harry is the protagonist and that promoted at CinemaCon 2022 in Los Angeles. It was precisely in that event that Olivia was surprised by a woman handing him an envelope that said “personal and confidential” and it contained some legal documents (FEAR). But that is not all! The moment of receiving the envelope from her was just when she was on stage presenting her new work as a director… As we knew, her former partner was not very happy that Olivia started with Harry but, would this be one of the reasons why what happened happened?

The first thing he did was ask if it was really for her or if it was a joke. The director didn’t know how to act but she decided to open it in front of everyone. “It’s too mysterious…”, He said looking at the public. Once she opened it, he said nothing, closed it and continued presenting his film. Very rare, right?

From that moment, we were all left with the intrigue of knowing what was in that envelope. Well, ‘Deadline’ reported that it was about some legal documents from your ex-partner about the custody of your children (which Harry already knows too).

“Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place the envelope would be delivered”, commented a source to the magazine ‘Variety’ affirming that this depends on the contracted company and that Sudeikis did not expect that he would receive them that way. In any case, neither Olivia nor he have spoken about it and we do not know more details of the custody agreement they have now. “Never in the history of the convention have we had an incident where someone walked up to the stage when they weren’t authorized to be there.”, pointed out the general director of CinemaCon in a statement to ‘Deadline’ in which he also assured that they would reinforce security so that it would not happen again.

