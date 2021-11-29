Maintaining a diet that is as healthy and balanced as possible is essential for our health.

We also remember the importance of physical activity for both our physical and mental well-being, as it will make us feel better by releasing the daily stress.

Furthermore, prevention also plays a very important role: undergoing periodic blood tests, for example, will allow us to verify that our values ​​are all within the norm.

Not everyone knows that both high blood pressure and high cholesterol are among the main risk factors for the development of cardiovascular disease.

We alternate the cod with the unsuspected fish that costs very little and is perfect for pressure and high cholesterol

First, it might be helpful to know that this mouth-watering contour would help reduce cholesterol and blood pressure.

So, if we are short of ideas, it will be very quick and simple to prepare it and combine it with a nice dish rich in proteins, excellent for our body.

We often hear it said that fish is very important for our diet, as well as being delicious.

In this regard, there is one in particular that could be indicated for those suffering from high blood pressure, helping us to keep it within the norm.

However, we specify that we at ProiezionidiBorsa always recommend that you consult your general practitioner, who will evaluate the specific clinical picture based on the circumstances.

This is the breed, which contains only 68 kcal per 100 grams and 14.2 grams of protein, as well as containing valuable mineral salts.

This fish is generally inexpensive, is appreciated for its delicate-tasting meats and lends itself to various culinary preparations.

Like, for example, this little-known fish that cooked in this way will leave us with your mouth watering as well as being an excellent recipe to bring to the table.

How to cook this fish

We can cook the breed both on the plate and in the pan, while for those who want to make a break from the diet it is perfect to be breaded and fried.

Otherwise, we could also prepare a delicious boiled breed that we can use as the main ingredient for delicious fish balls.

In this case we could also combine them with this irresistible and very tasty sauce that will surprise our guests for its goodness.

If it should be left over, we can use it to prepare broth for a succulent purebred soup, perfect for winter evenings.