We Always Lived in the Castle, starring Sebastian Stan and Alexandra Daddario | Cinema

Andwill be the protagonists of, film adaptation of the 1962 story by Shirley Jackson arrived in Italy with the title “We have always Lived in the Castle“.

Michael Douglas will appear as producers alongside Jared Goldman, Robert Mitas and Robert Halmi Jr., while Stacie Passon (Concussion) will be in the control room.

Filming will start this month in Dublin. This is the description of the novel:

It is in subdued and delightfully sardonic tones that eighteen-year-old Mary Katherine tells us about the large ancestral house where she lives in seclusion, in a state of idyllic happiness, with her beautiful sister Constance and an invalid uncle. There would be nothing strange in their passion for minute daily rituals, good cooking and gardening, were it not that all the other members of the Blackwood family died of poisoning six years ago, sitting at the table, right there in the dining room. . And when the Stranger bursts into such harmony (in the person of cousin Charles), a subtly disturbing story unfolds before our eyes, with little witchy touches, that has the deceptive formal characteristics of a comedy.

Source: THR