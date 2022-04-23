We analyze Sienna Miller’s wardrobe in Netflix’s most watched miniseries

If you live in another galaxy and have not yet devoured the six chapters of ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, we recommend that you stop what you are doing (after finishing reading this article, of course), go to the television and let this series conquer you without restraint. And yes, it has already surpassed the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’ and it is the most watched miniseries of the moment on the popular streaming platform streaming.

This fiction, based on the homonymous novel by Sarah Vaughan, recounts the sexual assault trial allegedly committed by James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), a British parliamentary minister. Sophie (Sienna Miller), her wife, lives a hard journey after accompanying her husband throughout this process. Attorney Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery) is the attorney tasked with proving James guilty. The emotion, the surprises and the adrenaline are more than served.

Beyond the fast-paced action, the costumes in this play deserve special attention. Sienna Miller reminds us of the value of british style with sophisticated airs with outfits ideal for writing a love letter to the garments in the wardrobe such as trench coats and masculine coats. Sam Perry is to blame for this dose of looks in vein

Trench coats and infarct coats: the keys to Miller’s look





Without a doubt, outer garments are the queens of Sophie’s character’s wardrobe. From classic trench coats (all very English) to shelters to the Max Mara which are an ode to timeless minimalism. Do we want it all? The answer is a resounding “yes”.

















For the great outdoors: plaid shirts and wide-brimmed hats





The Whitehouse family moves to the English countryside in one of the chapters of this fiction. In these scenes, we see Miller dressed in a plaid shirt, basic jeans, a tweed jacket, and a wide-brimmed hat, a great option for a day in good company.





The outfits from home: just as sophisticated





Finally, we cannot leave aside the outfits of Sophie when she is in the family residence. She sienna doesn’t wear an old tracksuit or pajamas snoopy (as most of us do, why lie), the actress wins us over with comfortable garments (such as oversize knit sweaters) and silk robes.





Photos and video | Netflix